'Incredible' A level results are celebrated at Buxton Community School
Staff and students at Buxton Community School have been celebrating some ‘incredible’ A level results after a difficult two years through the covid pandemic.
Students at the school, like those across the country, have endured huge disruption to their education over the last two years, but their hard work and determination has paid off with another strong set of exam results.
The school said: “As always, we are thrilled with the performance of our Sixth Form students and are once again pleased to be celebrating some incredible A-level results which reflect the dedication and drive we expect at BCS.
"We are always proud of our Sixth Formers and their achievements but are especially delighted with this cohort of young people given the disruption they have experienced including not being able to sit their GCSEs. It has been a long and sometimes difficult journey but one that has finally brought much reward.
“Over the past two years, our students have developed resilience, strength and determination and have been encouraged to be confident and ambitious which has led to some amazing results and very exciting destinations; Jacob will be reading maths at Cambridge; Eleanor is off to study medicine at Edinburgh, Frankie has secured a degree apprenticeship with Mace Group and Elspeth will undertake a course in Equine Performance and Rehabilitation. We are sending students off to pursue courses and careers in: veterinary nursing, professional policing, neuroscience, film and TV production, paramedic practice etc and we couldn’t be more proud.”
There were some outstanding individual performances including the following students who reached the exceptional standard of 3 top grades between A* and B at A level or Distinction at BTEC level 3:
• Lataya Armstrong – AAB
• Tom Borrill – A*AA
• Emily Braddock – A*AA
• Milly Critchlow A*AB
• Nell Darley – A*A*A
• Charlie Edwards – AAB
• Charlotte Howard – A*AB
• Paige Howe – AAD*
• Katie Ivings – AB Distinction
• Noah McCahill – AAA
• Eleanor McGill – AAB
• Adam Munden – A*A*A
• Katie Taylor – A*A*A
• Hannah Watson – A*A Distinction
• Jacob Woolley – A*A*A*A
• Abigail Wright – AB Distinction
The school still has a few places left in sixth form for the new term starting in September. Contact Head of Sixth Form, Jackie Cruse at: Jackie.cruse@buxton.derbyshire.sch.uk for more information.