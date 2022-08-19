Students at Buxton and Leek College celebrate BTEC results

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many are now looking ahead to taking the next step to university.

Among those celebrating was Jordan Pickford, 21 from Tideswell, who achieved a Triple Merit in BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business.

He said: “I plan to go to Sheffield Hallam University and I am really interested in moving into PR, multi-media or journalism as a career”.

Students at Buxton and Leek College have been celebrating their BTEC Level 3 results

Lou Kerr, 21, from Tideswell was thrilled to achieve a Triple Distinction Star in Level 3 Art & Design.

Lou said: “This means I can now start my dream degree course at Ulster University, Belfast - I’m moving there in three weeks.”

BTEC qualifications are vocational and work-related practical based courses that can open opportunities for employment. The college has a wide range of vocational courses and apprenticeship routes for GCSE students awaiting their results. The college also offers a number of university levels courses.

For anyone unsure about their next steps or students who may not have achieved their expected grades, the college can help.

“Whatever grades you achieved, there is a pathway for everyone to follow your dream! Our Information, Advice and Guidance team is on hand to go over all your options. And if you’re thinking of joining us in September and still unsure what to do, it’s not too late to apply”, said a spokesperson at the college.