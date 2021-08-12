High Peak students praised by staff at King's School for 'exceptional' GCSE results

Local students were among the top performers at the school, as the pupils’ hard work throughout a very difficult time due to covid paid off.

Ben O'Donnell, 16, from Buxton, one of eight students earning a clean sweep of straight 9s at the school, said: "Not being in school for nine months was tough, but we pulled through because of the hope that one day things would return to normal. In fact, the home working was a distraction and gave us something to do."

Among other local top performers are rugby star Toby Denton, 16, from Peak Forest, who got ten 9s and one 8 and wants to study Medicine; fellow rugby man Archie Little, 16, from Buxton, who got five 9s, three 8s and two 7s and ultimately wants to read Architecture and Lottie Clark, 16, from Whaley Bridge, who got four 9s, three 8s and three 7s and is a member of King's national trampoline team and world championship cheerleading team.

High Peak students at the King's School in Macclesfield calling their families at home to tell them their GCSE results

King's enjoyed a fantastic set of results with 49 per cent of grades at A* (9/8) with 71 per cent at A* or A (9/7) and 85 per cent at A* to B (9 / 6). Eight students achieved a clean sweep of 9 grades with 24 students getting all 9s and 8s.

King's Head of Foundation Jason Slack said: "Year 11 students at King's have risen to the challenge and overcome so many barriers over the last 18 months to secure exceptional results in their GCSEs.

"The hard work, adaptability and determination of the pupils and their teachers has been richly rewarded amid disruption and change like no other.

“This wonderful academic success is only part of the full picture of a very talented year group whose all-round education is excelling in many broader ways through outdoor education and extra-curricular opportunities.