Students at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School celebrate GCSE results

Having endured months of disruption due to the pandemic, the pupils enjoyed a relatively ‘normal’ results day today when finding out their grades.

And it was another strong year for the school.

Headteacher Simon Grieves said: “It was a real pleasure to see so many of our year 11 students in school today, on what felt a refreshingly normal GCSE results day, to receive the grades they have earned and deserve.

Some of the Chapel High GCSE pupils celebrating their success

"We are immensely proud of the way these young people have stayed focused on their education during the pandemic.”

Having to learn remotely during periods of lockdown is not easy and Simon explained on top of that, students were faced with a late change in the way they were being assessed.

He said: “They have shown determination and resilience in the face of such challenging circumstances.”

As in schools across the country, both students and staff had to adapt quickly to a new assessment model which saw teachers grading students rather than them sitting exams.

Students were assessed using a series of rigorous internal assessments, which were then quality assured by the exam boards.

This year’s results continue the school’s recent record of strong performance at GCSE.

Simon said: “I am delighted these results will allow our students to move on to the next exciting stage of their education, wherever that may be, with strong foundations for future success.

"As a highly inclusive school, committed to offering a wide choice of subjects, it is wonderful to see students graded in subjects as diverse as computer science and music, fine art and physics.

"Our dedicated special educational needs provision provides students with some great qualifications that will help them move into employment or further education.

“We are especially proud of their work for the John Muir Award, which recognises students’ contributions to conservation work locally."

He added: “We have really enjoyed working with this cohort and they have contributed as much as they have gained. We wish them all the best of luck.”