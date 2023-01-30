Combs Infant School will now be offering a daily breakfast club as well as after school care until 6pm.

Headteacher Jo Sweatmore said: "When I became the new headteacher in September this was one of the first things I wanted to tackle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are one of the only schools in the High Peak not offering a wrap around care provision and it was starting to impact on our nursery intake numbers.

Youngsters in the Rotunda at Combs Infant School

"So I’m really pleased that within just a few months of being in the job we now have a wonderful new scheme to offer to parents.”The before and after school provision started today, Monday January, 30 and means the school will open at 8am for breakfast which will be run by Miss Sweatmore.

She said: “In the after school club we are able to help little ones with their homework or reading.

"We’d love for all families to read at home every night but we know this isn’t always practical.”If parents are working full days, by the time they get in and do tea it can be time for bed so this is just one less thing for them to worry about.”

Youngsters in the Rotunda at Combs Infant School

Miss Sweatmore said: "This will be open for nursery children as well as our pupils in the infants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For the nursery children that is a long day but we will be creating relaxing spaces where they can do quieter activities if they are tired.

"We are all really excited about this new scheme and know it will benefit our parents going forward as they have been asking for this kind of provision for a while now.”Anyone who is interested in a taking on a nursery place or for any existing pupils who want to join the wrap around provision please contact the school office on 01298 813120 or email [email protected] to arrange a visit or for more information.