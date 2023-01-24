Cute pictures of High Peak youngsters playing in the snow

Snow came to the High Peak last week and for schools and nurseries this was the perfect time to have some wintery fun.
These great pictures were submitted so thanks to all the schools and nurseries which sent in pictures.
1. A new friend
Two friends made a snowman at Bridgemont nursery in Whaley Bridge. Pic submittted
2. Peeking through
Youngsters from Bridgemont Nursery took a winter walk and visited the dam site to watch the diggers in the snow. Pic submitted
3. Wrapped up warm
4. A ha o ho! nursery in the snow
Youngsters from Bridgemont Nursery played in the snow last week. Pic submitted
