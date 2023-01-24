News you can trust since 1852
The Bumblebee reception class at Whaley Bridge Primary School enjoying the snow.Pic submitted

Cute pictures of High Peak youngsters playing in the snow

Snow came to the High Peak last week and for schools and nurseries this was the perfect time to have some wintery fun.

By Lucy Ball
2 hours ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 9:40pm

These great pictures were submitted so thanks to all the schools and nurseries which sent in pictures.

Don’t forget to send in your school pictures to [email protected]

1. A new friend

Two friends made a snowman at Bridgemont nursery in Whaley Bridge. Pic submittted

2. Peeking through

Youngsters from Bridgemont Nursery took a winter walk and visited the dam site to watch the diggers in the snow. Pic submitted

3. Wrapped up warm

Youngsters from Bridgemont Nursery took a winter walk and visited the dam site to watch the diggers in the snow. Pic submitted

4. A ha o ho! nursery in the snow

Youngsters from Bridgemont Nursery played in the snow last week. Pic submitted

