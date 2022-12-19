Buxworth Primary School was inspected by the education watchdog back in October with the report being published this month.

The school has maintained its ‘good’ rating which it was given during an inspection in 2012.

Lead inspector Shaun Carter said: “The school’s curriculum has been planned in a logical way. All subjects begin in the early years and progress through to Year 6.

Buxworth Primary Head Paul Bertram with Florence, Millie, Poppy and William in one of their outdoor teaching spaces

"This means that pupils add step by step to the knowledge and skills that they have learned before.”

The report notes pupils at Buxworth Primary School ‘live and breathe Project 25’.

This is a scheme which teaches pupils the life skills they need by the time they are 25 including respect, resilience, friendship, thankfulness, trust, compassion, keeping safe, entrepreneurial spirit, being environmentally aware and STEM – science, technology, engineering and maths.

Mr Carter said: “Teachers present information clearly. They revisit the things that have been taught in previous lessons. This helps pupils remember and connect important knowledge.

"Children begin learning to read as soon as they start school. Phonics is taught consistently well by all adults.”

The report stated leaders make the most of the school’s surroundings by running outdoor education sessions.

There are many opportunities for pupils to be physically active before, during and after the school day.

As well as several sports clubs, pupils can play in team events against other schools the report noted.

Mr Carter noted there were areas the school could improve on.

He said: “Pupils do not have an age-appropriate understanding of fundamental British values or protected characteristics.

"This means that when they leave primary school, they are not as prepared as they need to be for the next stage of their lives and future learning.”

Headteacher Paul Bertram said: “We are really pleased with the report.

"It was nice to see the inspectors talking about Project 25 which is really important to us.

"We have some points to build on going forward but I’m really pleased with our grading and I thank all the staff, pupils and parents who make this school the community it is.”

