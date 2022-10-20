Students and staff at St Thomas More High School in Buxton ran nine times around the school field on October 14 to raise money for the Thomas Theyer Foundation.

Kerry Taylor, maths teacher at the school, said: “I’m so proud of everyone who took part and before the final monies have come in we have already raised almost £800 which is amazing.”

Thomas, who died suddenly in 2013 aged just 18, was a former pupil at St Thomas More and the school had been regularly fundraising for the charity but was forced to stop during the pandemic.

5k charity run by St Thomas More School for the Thomas Theyer Foundation

Kerry was taking part in the couch to 5km challenge in September 2020 and had the idea of organising a school fundraiser.

The fun run was meant to take place in July but was postponed due to the extreme heat.

Kerry said: “Friday’s run couldn’t have been more different, it was tipping it down and we thought we may have to cancel again due to the dangers of slipping on the mud.

"Thankfully it went ahead.”

More than thirty children and five members of staff took on the challenge and Kerry said pupils were asked to either run or walk the distance.

"Everyone was so excited,” she said.

“There was a real air of excitement when everyone set off.

"There were also some wonderful displays of sportsmanship too.

"People who crossed the finish line first were going back to run with others and encouraged them to keep going which was lovely to see."

Kerry said she thought this would be a one-off fundraising event but it was so well received the school hopes to do it annually.

She added: “We have worked closely with the Thomas Theyer Foundation over the years not just raising much needed funds for them but some of our special educational needs children and those facing life’s difficulties have been supported by the charity and we are grateful for their help and support and want to give back to help them however we can.”

Anyone still wanting to make a donation to the 5km challenge can do so during school hours at the office on Palace Fields.

