High Peak primary school is a ‘happy and friendly place to learn’, says Ofsted

A primary school in the High Peak has been praised by Ofsted for ‘increasingly ambitious changes to the curriculum’.

Peak Forest C of E Primary School in Buxton has maintained its standards since the previous inspection when it was graded as good by the education watchdog.

Chris Stevens, lead inspector, said: “Peak Forest is a happy and friendly place to learn. The school radiates a warm and inclusive ethos.”

It was noted the school takes its responsibility to prepare pupils for life in modern Britain ‘seriously’.

Peak Forest Primary has been praised by Ofsted following a recent inspection. Photo google maps

Pupils enjoy an extensive programme of personal development and enrichment and the curriculum maximises opportunities to visit places within the Peak District and beyond rural Derbyshire to promote their spiritual and cultural understanding.

Mr Stevens said: “The school prioritises reading well. Staff understand the importance of using literature to deepen pupils’ understanding of the world around them.

“The school has recently changed its phonics programme for teaching pupils how to read. Reading books match the sounds pupils are learning.

“All staff are trained to use the new programme.

“Most staff deliver the scheme well. Pupils have positive attitudes towards reading.

“They learn to read well and fluently and pupils who fall behind receive swift support to gain the skills they need.”

The report stated that the school identifies the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) well and staff receive the information they need to support these pupils.

Mr Stevens said: “Recently, the school has made increasingly ambitious changes to the curriculum in several subjects.

“Subject leaders have considered how pupils build their knowledge from the early years to the end of Year 6.”

Teachers have strong subject knowledge and they explain new ideas clearly, says the report and most pupils are responding well to the raised curriculum expectations.

Looking at how the school can improve Mr Stevens said: “Staff do not consistently make the necessary checks to ensure that pupils’ understanding of knowledge and skills is secure before moving them on to new tasks.

“When this happens, some pupils develop gaps in their knowledge, and they lack the confidence to quickly recall important knowledge and subject vocabulary.

“Also some pupils are not taught how to hold and use a pen well enough.

“These pupils are not able to transcribe as accurately as they should.”