Outdoor learning is a major feature at a High Peak nursery which has been rated good in all areas following a visit from Ofsted.

The education watchdog visited Bridgemont Nursery based at Whaley Bridge Primary School and said the setting is a ‘highly interesting and welcoming place for young children to play in’.

Inspector Joanne Smith said: “The manager is very knowledgeable about children's development, and she has employed a staff team with an equally strong understanding.

“For the two years that children attend the nursery, the curriculum is strongly focused on developing children's skills and knowledge in preparation for when they start school.”

Bridgemont Nursery, based inside Whaley Bridge Primary School, has been graded as good in all areas by Ofstd.

It was noted staff work hard to include all children fully in the daily experiences they offer. And staff prepare the environment carefully to create a spark of interest for children that they can build on.

Ms Smith said: “Children are exposed to a wide range of vocabulary and mathematical language throughout the day.

“Topics are successfully used within the curriculum to introduce children to a diverse range of words.”

Looking at how the nursery can improve Ofsted said the provider should ‘be consistent in interventions to help children to modify how they behave, to reduce disruption to other children's learning and help all children to learn how to access the learning opportunities on offer’.

Nursery manager Dawn Barlow said: “I’m really pleased with the report and there were lots of positives.

“The inspector was in for one day which is never really enough to get the feel of a setting but she managed to see how hard staff work for the children.

“We love having access to the outside and being able to take learning out in to the world, I think children flourish like that.

“The report is a lovely recognition of the hard work the staff have done and the journey they have been on over the last few years.”

The nursery under Dawn will be closing at Christmas and will be taken on by the school in the new year due to lease arrangements.

Dawn said: “I think this will be brilliant for the children who will be able to integrate fully in school life before they move up.”