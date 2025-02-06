High Peak nursery maintains ‘outstanding’ standards following Ofsted inspection

A nursery school in the High Peak has been praised as ‘children get off to a strong start’ and Ofsted say the standards have been maintained to outstanding grading.

Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools but the education watchdog said Flagg Nursery School has ‘taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection’.

The early years setting has been graded as Outstanding since 2009, with parents and carers stating they are delighted with the school, the report notes.

Parents describe the setting as ‘not just a nursery, it’s a community’ and the report states everyone at the school ‘wants children to be able to communicate effectively’.

Flagg nursery have maintained outstanding at ofsted. Photo Brian Eyre

Hazel Henson, lead inspector, said: “The school prioritises language. They identify children who need help to catch up.”

Praising the SEND provision the report noted staff understand their needs very well. Ms Henson said: “They know how to support children and parents praise the progress that their children with SEND make.”

Leaders are not complacent. They actively seek feedback about how to make the school even better. For example, the ‘Reception Tea Party’ is a chance for last year’s leavers to return and for the school to check that children were well prepared for their next steps.

Ms Henson said: “The happiness of the children in this setting is palpable.”

Looking at how the nursery can improve Ms Henson said: “Occasionally, opportunities are lost for children to practise this knowledge before they engage with an activity or while they play.

“The school should continue to refine the curriculum to ensure that all adults know exactly what children need to practise to secure important early knowledge.”

Headteacher Sarah Brown added: “ “I’m delighted with the report confirming that we have been Outstanding since 2009. This is not just a nursery school, it is a supportive and friendly community.

“Staff, parents and governors all work together to ensure that children start their educational journey with the best possible experience. As quoted in the report parents agree that it is ‘a beautiful place for children to start their journey into education’.”