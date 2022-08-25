Headteacher at Buxton's St Thomas More School 'couldn't be prouder' of GCSE students

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Year 11 students collected their GCSE results at St Thomas More it was a time of reflection.

Headteacher David Redfern said: “We are celebrating another great set of GCSE results.

"The class of 2022 has made exceptional progress and this is down to the hard work and commitment of each and every student, throughout what was not only a difficult year but past couple of years.

Freddie Clarke and Jakob McGuiness getting their GCSE results at St Thomas More. Pic submitted

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Grades are one thing, but it is what they reflect that matters and these results demonstrate how resilient our students are.

"We must not underestimate the challenges GCSE students have faced across the country with uncertainty characterising their GCSE experience."

He said the grades the students achieved, after these turbulent few years, are even more outstanding as a result.

A number of students achieved the very top grades; Grace Rogers, Sofia Kamara, Erin Babington, Connie Skitt, Lewis Freeman, Zack Gilman and Milly Foster.

Connie Skitt and Erin Babington from St Thomas More collecting their GCSE results. Pic submitted

Mr Redfern said: “As well as this, a significant number of students also made fantastic progress and achieved extremely well, being awarded grades well above their target grade in many subjects.

"These included Jasper Clements, Matilda Harratt, Amber Aucott, Jakob McGuiness and Freddie Clarke.

“The students’ grades are the well-deserved consequence of their fantastic work ethic and hard work as well as the teaching, care and support that our STM staff have offered to the children in such challenging times.

Student Erin Babington said: “I’m very happy. I got the grades I need to study maths, physics and chemistry next year.”

Next year pupil Connie Skitt will be going to Aquinas to study politics, Spanish and psychology and she said she was really happy with her results.

Jakob McGuinness said: “I have achieved great results and passed everything. My next steps are to go to Aquinas to study history, theology and 3D design.

”St Thomas More is the best secondary school and a big thank you to all my teachers.”

Mr Redfern added: “I could not be prouder of our Class of 2022 and I look forward to seeing them continue to flourish as they progress beyond the school gate to excel in their chosen fields.”