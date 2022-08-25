'Excellent' GCSE results at Lady Manners School

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year 11 students at the school received ‘excellent GCSE and vocational qualification results’.

Headteacher Gary Peat commented: "Congratulations to all our students who have achieved excellent results, with many outstanding individual successes.

"This has been a unique and challenging period for all students taking examinations, and they should be immensely proud of their achievements across their subjects. Their hard work has certainly paid off for them.

Students at Lady Manners School celebrate their GCSE results

