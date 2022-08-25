'Excellent' GCSE results at Lady Manners School
Pupils at Lady Manners School in Bakewell should be ‘immensely proud’ after receiving their GCSE results, the school’s headteacher has said.
Year 11 students at the school received ‘excellent GCSE and vocational qualification results’.
Headteacher Gary Peat commented: "Congratulations to all our students who have achieved excellent results, with many outstanding individual successes.
"This has been a unique and challenging period for all students taking examinations, and they should be immensely proud of their achievements across their subjects. Their hard work has certainly paid off for them.
Most Popular
-
1
'Outstanding' GCSE results celebrated at Buxton Community School
-
2
'Shrieks of delight' as Chapel-en-le-Frith High School pupils open their GCSE results
-
3
Headteacher at New Mills School 'delighted' with GCSE results
-
4
Headteacher at Buxton's St Thomas More School 'couldn't be prouder' of GCSE students
-
5
'Incredible' A level results are celebrated at Buxton Community School
We wish all our students well as they progress to the next stage of their education. Many have applied to continue their studies at Lady Manners School and we look forward to welcoming them back to our sixth form in September".