News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

'Excellent' GCSE results at Lady Manners School

Pupils at Lady Manners School in Bakewell should be ‘immensely proud’ after receiving their GCSE results, the school’s headteacher has said.

By Louise Cooper
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:05 pm

Year 11 students at the school received ‘excellent GCSE and vocational qualification results’.

Headteacher Gary Peat commented: "Congratulations to all our students who have achieved excellent results, with many outstanding individual successes.

"This has been a unique and challenging period for all students taking examinations, and they should be immensely proud of their achievements across their subjects. Their hard work has certainly paid off for them.

Students at Lady Manners School celebrate their GCSE results

Most Popular

We wish all our students well as they progress to the next stage of their education. Many have applied to continue their studies at Lady Manners School and we look forward to welcoming them back to our sixth form in September".

BakewellGCSE