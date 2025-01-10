‘Effective action to maintain the standards’ at this High Peak primary school
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Harpur Hill Primary School was visited by the education watchdog.
Until September 2024, on a graded inspection Ofsted gave schools an overall effectiveness grade, in addition to the key and provision judgements.
Now inspections will not include an overall effectiveness grade. This school was, before September 2024, judged to be good for its overall effectiveness.
Lead inspector Martin Finch said: “Harpur Hill Primary School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection.”
He said: “Children get off to a great start in the Nursery. Skilled staff promote children’s vocabulary very well.
“Staff ensure that their language is clear and concise to enable children to respond well.”
It was noted the school prioritises reading and teaches it well.
Mr Finch said: “Teachers model clearly the sounds that they want pupils to say.
“Teachers check regularly that pupils are pronouncing the sounds accurately.
“Pupils’ reading books are well matched to the sounds they know. Pupils who have fallen behind with their reading are well supported to catch up.”
The report noted staff teach the mathematics curriculum well and pupils become fluent in their arithmetic and can recall their times tables.
Mr Finch said: “However, some pupils do not have enough opportunities to reason mathematically.
“As a result, some pupils do not have sufficient occasions to explain their mathematical thinking and gain a deeper understanding of the subject.”
The report stated the wider curriculum for the school is ‘ambitious’.
“In many subjects, the curriculum sets out the knowledge that pupils will learn and when, said Mr Finch.
“This ensures that pupils are able to build their skills and knowledge well over time.”
Headteacher, Vicky Giliker added: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the fantastic work of our children, staff, and governors in this report, and also the links with local organisations to enrich our curriculum.
“At Harpur, our school motto is ‘Learning for Life’ and we are proud of the aspirational, diverse and inclusive education we provide.
“We look forward to building on the many strengths highlighted in the inspection.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.