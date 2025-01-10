‘Effective action to maintain the standards’ at this High Peak primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils achieve well and teachers have high expectations say Ofsted about a High Peak school.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harpur Hill Primary School was visited by the education watchdog.

Until September 2024, on a graded inspection Ofsted gave schools an overall effectiveness grade, in addition to the key and provision judgements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now inspections will not include an overall effectiveness grade. This school was, before September 2024, judged to be good for its overall effectiveness.

Students at Harpur Hill Primary school celebrating a good Ofsted report. Photo submitted

Lead inspector Martin Finch said: “Harpur Hill Primary School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection.”

He said: “Children get off to a great start in the Nursery. Skilled staff promote children’s vocabulary very well.

“Staff ensure that their language is clear and concise to enable children to respond well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted the school prioritises reading and teaches it well.

Mr Finch said: “Teachers model clearly the sounds that they want pupils to say.

“Teachers check regularly that pupils are pronouncing the sounds accurately.

“Pupils’ reading books are well matched to the sounds they know. Pupils who have fallen behind with their reading are well supported to catch up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report noted staff teach the mathematics curriculum well and pupils become fluent in their arithmetic and can recall their times tables.

Mr Finch said: “However, some pupils do not have enough opportunities to reason mathematically.

“As a result, some pupils do not have sufficient occasions to explain their mathematical thinking and gain a deeper understanding of the subject.”

The report stated the wider curriculum for the school is ‘ambitious’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In many subjects, the curriculum sets out the knowledge that pupils will learn and when, said Mr Finch.

“This ensures that pupils are able to build their skills and knowledge well over time.”

Headteacher, Vicky Giliker added: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the fantastic work of our children, staff, and governors in this report, and also the links with local organisations to enrich our curriculum.

“At Harpur, our school motto is ‘Learning for Life’ and we are proud of the aspirational, diverse and inclusive education we provide.

“We look forward to building on the many strengths highlighted in the inspection.”