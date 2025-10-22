Children enjoy their time at ‘welcoming’ Chapel-en-le-Frith nursery, says Ofsted

A nursery in Chapel-en-le-Frith has maintained good standards following an Ofsted inspection.

Cheeky Monkeys on Long Lane was visited by the education watchdog and is considered good in all areas; quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development and leadership and management.

Inspector Susan Hyatt said: “Children enjoy their time at this welcoming nursery.

“During outdoor play, toddlers use their arm muscles as they play ball games with staff.

“Staff encourage children to persevere, which sees children smile with pride when they are successful.”

The report noted that staff recognise some babies are gaining confidence on their feet and they gently hold babies' hands, motivating them to steadily walk to the different activities on offer which supports children's developing physical skills.

Ms Hyatt said: “Staff carefully consider how to support all children to do as much for themselves as possible.

“For example, they support older babies to progress from using beakers to open cups, and from using spoons to forks.

“Staff are vigilant, noticing when toddlers struggle to use cutlery and offer support and demonstrate how to use them correctly.”

Cheeky Monkeys registered in 2003 employs 16 members of childcare staff.

Of these, 12 hold appropriate early years qualifications at level 3.

The setting opens from Monday to Friday, all year round. Sessions are from 7.30am until 6pm and are for children aged nine months to four years.

Ms Hyatt said: “Staff are good role models.

“They encourage children to use their manners, share resources and be mindful of their friends.

“In turn, children show kindness towards others.”

The maths at the setting was praised as staff help children develop their knowledge.

Ms Hyatt said: “Staff use words such as 'taller, bigger' and 'shorter' while children compare the sizes of the twigs.

“Staff name colours and count with babies as they carefully place one brick on top of another.

“This helps children learn simple mathematical concepts.”

Looking at how the early years setting can improve Ms Hyatt said: “Children need to be provided sufficient time to gather their thoughts, process new information and respond to questions being asked by adults to further support their communication skills.

“The organisation of story and song time needs developing to ensure children are not interrupted, to enable children to remain engaged and focused.”