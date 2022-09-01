Buxton siblings pass GCSE maths exam five years early

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sofi and Will Molina-Bentley, aged 12 and 11, are so gifted with numbers they both sat their maths GCSE this year and got grade 5s, equivalent of a previous high C or low B grade under the old system.

Their mum Louise Bentley said: “I’m so proud of them and they have worked so hard to get to where they are but the hard work has definitely paid off.”

Will had been attending Hollinsclough Academy which is a flexi-school which means education is split between home and school, although from September, he and his older sister Sofi will both be fully homeschooled.

Will, 11, and Sofi Molina-Bentley, 12, who have taken their maths GCSE already

Louise said: “You could see they were understanding maths from an early age so we kept pushing them and offering them more challenging work.

"When they decided they were going to do their GCSEs we have worked hard with practice papers to get them ready.”

The siblings had to travel to Telford to find somewhere they could sit their GCSE maths paper as a private candidate.

Louise said: “Both of them walked into a school hall full of 15 and 16-year-olds which in itself must have been very daunting, and Will was only 10 at the time, but they went in and they took the exam and have done so well.”

The plans now are to keep going with their GCSE learning in maths and do the higher paper and then start work on their A Level maths paper.

Louise said: “To any parent who has a child which is excelling in any area follow their passion.

"When we have walked up Solomon’s Temple we worked out its area and use the academic skills in everyday life.”

Hollinsclough Academy headteacher Lynda O'Sullivan said: “Louise, Will and Sofi are fantastic examples of how successful flexi-schooling can be.

"The children simply adore learning and challenge, and it’s been a pleasure to see them both grow in confidence and skills during their time here at Hollinsclough.

”It’s been a pleasure to be a part of, and witness to, their success. I wish them the very best of things in their bright futures, and look forward to hearing about their achievements as they continue to grow and learn.”