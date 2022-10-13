High Peak pupils enjoy recycling workshops in converted bin wagon

The opportunity has been offered to nine local schools after High Peak Borough Council and its waste partner AES worked with bin wagon manufacturer Dennis Eagle.

The former bin wagon has been converted into a mobile classroom so pupils get the chance to see inside it whilst learning about waste and recycling.

Staff from AES used the workshops to raise awareness of key environmental issues, including the benefits of recycling, and help encourage correct recycling through a variety of activities.

Pupils from Whaley Bridge Primary School took part in the workshop inside the converted bin wagon and also carried out a litter pick.

Councillor Jean Todd, Executive Councillor Climate Change, Environment and Community Safety, said: “Recycling is a great way we can all help to make a difference to the amount of waste and rubbish we create – and ultimately to our environment.

“We do have a good recycling track record here in the High Peak, and a kerbside collection service to make it easier for everyone to get involved, and I’d like to say a big thanks to all those households that are already taking part.

“However, there is always room for improvement and it’s never too early to start forming good habits which will last a lifetime. That’s why I was delighted to join pupils at Whaley Bridge Primary School for this interactive, engaging workshop.

“The converted vehicle is a fun and memorable space to highlight the benefits of recycling and the children really enjoyed these sessions where they learnt more about the benefits of recycling and unusual ways to re-use unwanted items. They also received a fun workbook which will build up their knowledge and also has tips for parents or carers.”

Seren Hathway, Head Teacher of Whaley Bridge Primary School said “All the children had a brilliant day exploring the recycling van and taking part in the litter pick. The children were inspired by the informative and engaging team, and have come away with lots of ideas about how they can improve our approach to recycling in school. We are now sorting our snack rubbish at breaktimes - what a brilliant visit!”