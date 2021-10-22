Buxton school introduces book vending machine to encourage love of reading

Students at St Anne’s Primary School are now trying to win a gold token which lets them access the new book vending machine which has been installed.

The idea was thought up between PTA members, Mrs Salmon the school’s reading lead and Stacy Carr the assistant head teacher.

Stacey said: “We wanted to do something different to get the children engaged in reading for pleasure and the vending machine has really got all the children talking.”

St Annes head boy Reuben Clay and head girl Grace Garner with the new book vending machine

Previously the school was visited by the book wizard who noticed if a child was reading at break-time or had made good progress with their reading and would give the child a wrapped book for them to take home and keep.

The wizard is still watching but now he leaves a token for the best readers to go and select the book they want to keep from the new vending machine.

Stacey said: “The new vending machine is in the hall and all the children see it at assembly and lunch time.

"They are talking about what book they would like to read and they hope it is them who gets picked."

Every week during assembly several children who have performed well in the past week in various subjects are invited to the best seats in the house, an idea taken from Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, and get to sit on a blow up sofa and have popcorn.

Then the child picked for reading gets to chose their book.

Stacey said: “Reading is so important and if a child develops that love of reading it opens so many doors for them.

"We have a cosy reading nook in the school as well bringing a wheelbarrow full of books out on the playground to make a mobile library during breaks.

"We love that the children are excited about the new vending machine and we can’t wait for them to win the token each week and collect a book.”