Buxton and Leek College keeps good Ofsted rating

Buxton and Leek College has maintained its good rating following an inspection of the University of Derby which includes the college.

The university was inspected by Ofsted just before the Christmas holidays and the report has now been published.

Inspectors rated the provision ‘good’ in all areas, praising the organisation for its welcoming and nurturing environment.

They also recognised that training for apprentices “prepares them well for their next steps and future careers” and that programmes are developed aligned to local industry needs.

Buxton and Leek College celebrate maintaining 'good' standards at a recent Ofsted inspection. Photo submitted

Russ Henry, lead inspector, said: “Most young students who complete their courses move on to the next level of study or into employment.

“Managers and staff work hard to ensure that young learners attend frequently and remain on their courses.

“They quickly contact parents and support agencies to help students who cause concern.

“This results in rapid improvements in learners’ attendance and progress.”

The university also offers a range of classroom-based courses for adults, young learners and learners with high needs.

Mr Henry said: “Education programmes for young people and provision for learners with high needs are provided through Buxton and Leek College and account for a little over two thirds of classroom-based teaching.

“The remaining classroom-based courses are for adults and are taught at Buxton and Leek College, and at the University of Derby.”

Buxton and Leek College say maintaining this good grade is a testament to the dedicated staff, partners and the learners.

Heather Marks, Director of FE & Skills at Buxton & Leek College, said: “We are thrilled to retain the rating of ‘Good’ from Ofsted, which demonstrates our commitment to both our learners and the local community. “The report highlighted many positives and we are proud that learners feel safe on our campus sites and that our collaboration with local and regional partners to meet skills needs has been recognised by the inspection team.” Professor Keith McLay, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University, added: “As an applied university, we are committed to delivering curricula that meets the needs of industry, and it is pleasing that the inspectors have recognised our work in this area.

“It is crucial that we develop a pipeline of student and graduate talent who are confidently equipped to meet the challenges of the future, and we are proud to see that highlighted in the report.”