Bradwell school maintains 'good' standards says Ofsted

Bradwell Infant School was inspected during the last week of the summer term under a previous headteacher who has now retired.

And the school maintained its good grade after the short inspection, the report, published last month, shows.

New headteacher Rebecca Gordine, who only took up the post at the start of September, said: “The school has done really well.

Head Becky Gordine with children in the reception class following the school's recent Ofsted inspection.

“The school was inspected two days before it shut for the summer and it was very hot so to come away with a good in those circumstances shows the strengths of the school."

Caroline Poole, lead Ofsted inspector who carried out the visit, said: “School is a happy school where care for pupils comes first.

“Pupils have absolute confidence that the adults in school will help them if they have a worry or problem.”

However, the report from the education watchdog noted pupils study a curriculum which is ‘well planned in core subjects’ but this is not the case in a significant number of other subjects.

Ms Poole said: “In these subjects, pupils do not learn as well as they could.”

Looking at what the school can improve on, the report stated: “School leaders have not identified which teachers are responsible for leading each subject. Teachers lack the subject expertise they need to support their colleagues successfully.

"Leaders have not provided sufficient training for staff so that they understand how they can do this effectively.

"As a result, in some subjects, leaders do not know how well the subject is being taught or how teaching can be improved.”

Ms Poole added: “Leaders have not ensured that there are clear systems in place to make sure that pupils with SEND are formally identified. Currently, the support these pupils receive is not routinely reviewed and adjusted to make sure that they do as well as they can.”

Speaking about her new role Mrs Gordine, who was previously the deputy head at Taxal and Fernilee School, said: “My immediate plans are to work with the report and develop the school improving on the weaker areas.

“Longer term I will be working closely with the junior school, where the head also started this term, and strengthen our relationship with them and the community.”

