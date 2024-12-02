Gary Lineker will not host BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 📺

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Sports Personality of the Year is back for 2024.

It will take place the week before Christmas.

Nominees have yet to be announced - but the date has been confirmed.

The date for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year award has been confirmed.

It is only a couple of weeks away and the contenders have yet to be announced. England goalkeeper Mary Earps is the current holder of the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beeb have confirmed plans for the 2024 event - including when it will take place. Here’s all you need to know:

When is the BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

(L-R) Alex Scott, Gabby Logan and Claire Balding will host SPOTY 2024. Photo: BBC | BBC

The 2024 edition of the ceremony will be held on Tuesday December 17. It is the second year in a row it will take place on a Tuesday and the third that it has been held mid-week.

When are the nominees announced?

The BBC has said that the shortlist of contenders for this year’s award will be announced ‘later in December’. The month has only just started, so there is plenty of time with more than a fortnight before the ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the hosts for SPOTY 2024?

Gary Lineker will not be one of the hosts for this year’s ceremony, It was announced last month that he had stepped down from presenting duties after the 2023 edition.

The three co-hosts for this year will be:

Clare Balding

Gabby Logan

Alex Scott

How many awards are available?

It is not just Sports Personality of the Year that will be handed out. Eight awards will be up for grabs on December 17 including: Sports Personality of the Year, World Sport Star of the Year, Helen Rollason award, Young Sports Personality of the Year, Unsung Hero, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and Lifetime Achievement award.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport said: "Once again, it’s been a nail-biting, thrilling and emotional year of amazing sport. From the Olympics to men’s Euros to records broken across the country and the world, we can’t wait to look back and enjoy it all over again. We were spoilt and it’s impossible to know who will receive the awards.

“Thankfully the audience get to decide who claims the Sports Personality of the Year Award, so we don't have to. Regardless of who wins, it’s sure to be a special evening celebrating sporting greatness and I can’t wait to attend my first in the job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch BBC SPOTY 2024?

It will be available to watch on BBC One from 7pm to 9pm on Tuesday December 17. You can also watch on iPlayer live and on demand.

Who should win Sports Personality of the Year for 2024? Share your thoughts and predictions by emailing me: [email protected].