Opinion: Drive for progressive policies to help county family farms continues

While the NFU’s Back British Farming Day may be behind us, the work readily continues in the county and Westminster to call on our MPs for policies that truly value the contribution of our farms and encourage growth, writes farmer Jane Bassett.

I was in Westminster at the NFU reception joining NFU President Tom Bradshaw, NFU Midlands regional director Robert Newbery, and other senior farming figures to kick start the day with MPs.

We did see a show of real political support with much discussed on the challenges and opportunities for the industry but now is not the time to take our foot off the pedal especially with trade deals being negotiated and the Autumn Budget looming ever closer on 26 November.

The NFU will continue to do all it can to ensure that domestic food production and farming’s environmental delivery remains valued and safeguarded.

Farmer Jane Bassett, NFU Midlands chair

My fellow farmers and growers played a big role during the 10th annual Back British Farming Day on 10 September, making the case and calling for forward thinking solutions.

The reception was useful and insightful and regional MPs present included Dr Julia Buckley (Shrewsbury), Stuart Anderson (South Shropshire), John Whitby (Derbyshire Dales), Sir John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings), Shadow Defra Secretary Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle) and the Efra Committee's Sarah Bool (South Northamptonshire), among others.

Ms Bool also asked a question during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on the family farm tax in Parliament on the day, which was welcome.

Meetings with county MPs were also held in the run up to the event and virtually on the day due to industrial action on the London Underground.

British produce

During BBF Day politicians from across parties also showed their support on social media and elsewhere with others wearing wheatsheaf pin badges in Westminster and during PMQs.

Since its launch in 2016, the NFU has used Back British Farming Day to celebrate farms in the county and across the country putting the spotlight on the value of farmers as food producers and for the role they play in their communities, for our health, the economy and environment.

British farming not only contributes in all of these important areas but our farms are also the bedrock of the country’s largest manufacturing sector – food and drink – worth over £150 billion to the economy and supporting more than four million jobs.

We are proud of what we do to produce high quality, safe, affordable food and this continues alongside our work for the countryside, economy and our communities.

NFU Midlands regional director Robert Newbery at the reception

I would call on our MPs, from all parties, to match the support shown on the day with action as we head into what could be a very long winter on farm - following the extreme weather this year and last, the geo-political instability impacting food production, our economy and markets and other challenges that are still driving down confidence and investment.

Clarity is needed now, alongside progressive policies that allow our family farms to have the confidence to invest and continue to drive economic growth for our communities and the country.

We have a solid track record of this but need the right backing and building blocks in place to help achieve it.