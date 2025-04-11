Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the 80th anniversary since the end of the Second World nears, celebrations, parties and remembrance services are being planned across the High Peak.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Chapel-en-le-Frith the New Inn is planning a 40s themed fun day on Saturday May, 10 from 12pm.

Sally Tideswell, secretary for the Chapel branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “The New Inn are organising a whole day for VE80, they have an outside bar, with bands playing inside and out, entertainment for the all kids, along with food and drink available from 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fancy dress of the 40's is optional but we will provide prizes for best dressed and also have a few give-away gifts throughout the day.

VE80 celebrations and services being organised across High Peak

“All proceeds from this will go to the Poppy Appeal.”

On the actual Victory in Europe day on Thursday May, 8 at 11am there will be a VE80 Service in Chapel.

Sally said: “There will be invited guests along with members and the public, a service along with the Act of Remembrance and wreath to be laid by local school children, will be held at 11am followed by a light lunch tea party in the Town Hall afterwards for all.

Volunteers are required for both of these, if anyone can help please email Sally on [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here in Buxton there will be a commemorative service on The Slopes on Sunday May, 12 10.30am for a 10.45am start.

Bob Nicol, from the Buxton Legion branch, said: “VE Day is a very important day.

“Between June, 6 1944 and VE day more than 240,000 British soldiers died trying to liberate Europe.

“This 80th anniversary may be the last where we have people who lived through the war or even served in the war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I doubt there will still be anyone who remembers the war for the 90th anniversary.

“So we need to do something to honour those who lost their lives and make it something for the younger people to get involved in so it is never forgotten.”

Bob says he has picked the weekend as most people will be at work on VE Day but he wants The Slopes full of people.

If anyone is doing a street party or any events please send pictures to [email protected]