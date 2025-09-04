Two Whaley Bridge parks get new play equipment

Families and young people in Whaley Bridge have two new play areas to enjoy thanks to an upgrade by the Borough Council and local community volunteers.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has invested in new play equipment for the sites at Elnor Lane and Mevril Road using designs which were developed with the support of the Friends of Elnor Lane and Shallcross Park community group.

And fresh planting and landscaping, courtesy of the Friends, Whaley4Wards and other local volunteers, has completed the look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant executive councillor, Rob Baker, went to see the new play areas which are now open to use.

Councillors Neville Clarke, Rob Baker, and Jo Taylor at the Mevril Road play area. Photo High Peak Borough Council

He said: “Playing and having fun outdoors is a great way of being more active every day, so I’m delighted that these two new amenities in Whaley Bridge are now open.

“We all know moving more is good for us and having vibrant, welcoming places for children and families to enjoy makes that so much easier.

“That’s why the Council is investing in improving play areas like these two – and other parks and green spaces across the High Peak, often in partnership with volunteers and local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A a big thank you to the Friends of Elnor Lane and Shallcross Park for their incredible support with these projects – your input has really helped to transform these spaces for everyone and will be appreciated by the local community.”

Enjoying the new amenities at Elnor Lane. Photo High Peak Borough Council

County Councillor Ruth George for Whaley Bridge and Blackbrook added: “Wonderful to see all the new play equipment in Shallcross Park at the top of Elnor Lane and to hear all the children playing.

“Well done to everyone who helped to make this dream a reality.”