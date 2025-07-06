Two businesses work together to fundraise for Blythe House Hospice

Your World

Last Monday, two local businesses in Buxton came together to help raise money for Blythe House Hospice.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Sewell, the Community Engagement Officer at the Hospice, is running the Great North Run in September, to raise money for the Hospice.

Sarah said, ‘working at the Hospice as I do, means I know first-hand how vital it is to raise money to support the delivery of our services to local people with life limiting illnesses, when they and their families need it most. It is certainly hard for me to complete the challenging 13.1 miles from Newcastle to South Shields. Knowing the money I raise is going directly to the charity will help motivate me to train and do the best I can. ‘

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queens and Seasons both put on a quiz and raffle on the same night at the same time. It logistically took a bit of planning with the live raffle draw being streamed back to the Queens, so people in both venues, knew if they had won a prize.

Queen’s quiz master, (and Sarah's son Sebastian) said,’. It has been 58 years since the Queens held a quiz. So, this was quite an iconic event. I was delighted to be able to do this and help my Mum raise so much money for a brilliant cause.

Both quizzes were extremely successful, and despite it being an incredibly hot and sweaty evening, everyone attending at both venues persevered.

The winning teams in both venues gave back their winnings, and unexpectedly, but most appreciated, Table 22 at the Queens, very generously, more than matched what had been raised with a further personal donation.

The incredible total raised is £1850.27.

Thank you to Seasons and the Queens for working so well together and raising such a huge amount of money.