Tree pruning and chimney removals - here’s the latest Peak District National Park planning applications

Every week we will be doing a round up of the planning applications sent to the Peak District National Park Planning Authority.

From submitted plans which need to be discussed and decided on as well as those which have been given the green light or refused.

These are the latest planning applications submitted to the Peak District National Park Planning board.

Castle Cottage Market Place Castleton: Old failed ash pollard with ADB. Multiple bracket fungi around the trunk. 10m high, spread 8m. Located in the back garden on the boundary to the neighbour. Fell to the ground.

Riverside Barber Booth Edale: Mature ash on the side of the road at the front of the drive. Early signs of ADB with an amount of deadwood in the crown. Work required- remove the deadwood and reduce the crown by 30 per cent (3m)

Torr Top Hungry Lane Bradwell: Approximately 20 conifers ranging in height from 5 metres to 20 metres around a parking area at the rear of the property. They have been hacked about over the years and are mainly arranged in short hedgerow styles. Looking to fell them and replace with native hedging.

Monsal Head Hotel Monsal Head: Installation of air input and extract terminals on existing roof slope and creation of gas bottle enclosure.

Dale Cottage The Dale Eyam: Loft conversion and new proposed rear porch.

Greenwood Edale Road Hope: Removal of T1 silver birch with extensive decay at the base due to previously removed limb. The Tree is in striking distance of the house.

Removal of T2 conifer growing on the drive very close to neighbours property. The Tree is unsuitable for its location.

Middleton Hall Rake Lane Middleton By Youlgrave: Listed Building consent - Removal of all patterned gypsum plaster on the ground floor and replastering with breathable lime plaster to create a smooth finish. Removal of decorative 1970's chimney surround to expose the original chimney breast. The original chimney breast face and sides are to be finished in breathable lime plaster.

From tree felling to chimney removals here's the lates Peak District National Park planning applications. Photo Jason Chadwick

These are the planning applications which the Peak District National Park planning authority have either approved or refused.

Middleton Hall Rake Lane Middleton By Youlgrave: tree pruning - accepted

The Old Constabulary 21 Manchester Road Tideswell: Reduce lower limbs of Willow tree overhanging garden by 2-3m, remove small Sycamore tree growing next to boundary wall remove 2No. young add affected Ash trees in rear garden - accepted

Soft Water Mill Soft Water Lane Bradwell: Crown raise and selective pruning of overhanding branches of three trees on Soft Water Lane - accepted

Mulberry Cottage Church Street Monyash: Crown reduce to up to 3m on the western side to give clearance to the roof line of Mulberry Cottage See photo 3-5 for indication of pruning. A lesser reduction circa 1m to the other aspects north, south and east. The aim is to rebalance the crown and limit the branches that overhang Mulberry Cottage. Crown lift to give 1.5m clearance to the over head electricity cable - accepted.

Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese High Street Longnor: Removal of one ash tree in car park - accept.

Eyam Hall Main Road Eyam: Laterally reduce the branch extending to the east by up to 3m - accept.

Thornbridge Hall Longstone Lane Ashford In The Water Bakewell: Beech- fell due to Kretschmaria Deusta. Fungal scales are evident. Evidence of Brittle Cinder - accept.

Axe Head Barn Unnamed Road From Beet Lane To Upper Fold The Wash Chapel-En-Le-Frith: Discharge of conditions on a residential extension - partly discharged.

Hill House Farm Kinder Hayfield: Listed Building consent for landscape works only - granted conditionally.

Thatchers Cottage Redfern Lane Hollinsclough: Side and rear extensions to dwelling - granted conditionally.

