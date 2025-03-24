Severn Trent and Derby City Council bringing jobs and skills to Pride Park

Severn Trent

Severn Trent’s Big Boost for Derby is back – with more jobs, skills and help on offer.

Taking place this Wednesday 26th March between 10am and 2pm – the company has again teamed up with Derby City Council and Derby Jobs to bring together jobs, opportunities, and training for the people of Derby.

Returning to Derby’s Pride Park football stadium, the free event will host over 20 employers with live jobs and opportunities across a series of industries including health care, customer service, engineering and utilities.

Interview training using virtual reality and A.I is on hand, as well as CV workshops – along with cost-of-living support and help with water bills.

Joining Severn Trent are employers such as NHS, East Midlands Airport, Toyota and Balfour Beatty.

Jo Brookes, from Societal Events Officer at Severn Trent said: “We’re excited to be back with even more employers and live job vacancies for people Derby. We know there’s heaps of potential in Derby, and this event can help link up those looking for work with an exciting opportunity. Even if it’s not a job someone’s after, the event is also about helping to boost skills and confidence. Everyone should come check it out as we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone again, and seeing people leave feeling more confident with either a potential job, some advice on their CV or a boost to their interviewing skills.”

Councillor Paul Hezelgrave, Deputy Leader of Derby City Council and Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Skills, said: “Derby has always been a city of potential, and now more than ever, we want to empower our residents to make bold changes in their careers by enhancing their skills in making a positive impact in job applications and interviews to bolster self-confidence and an ability to “sell themselves” to employers. The Big Boost for Derby Jobs Fair is a fantastic opportunity for people to connect with employers and explore opportunities that can help them build a better- paid future for themselves and their families.

This event is completely free to attend so that we can ensure that everyone has access to the tools they need to thrive in their careers.”

The event builds on the company’s work in region, where it first launched a 10-year plan to support 100,000 people who are at risk of water poverty by tackling one of the underlying causes- unemployment.

The company has been partnering with local schools, hosting jobs fairs, as well as delivering mentoring to prison leavers – in its commitment to help support those from marginalised groups with employment opportunities.

To register your interest to this free event, visit: Severn Trent's Big Boost for Derby Jobs Fair Tickets, Wed 26 Mar 2025 at 10:00 | Eventbrite