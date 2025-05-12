Peak District ranked among the best UK road trips for EV drivers

Road Trip

The Peak District road trip has been crowned amongst the best in the UK for electric vehicle (EV) drivers according to a new study.

The route, which starts in Chesterfield, travels through Bakewell, Buxton, Castleton and Bamford, before finishing in Manchester.

With road trips remaining a popular travel choice for UK drivers, Evans Halshaw has conducted a new study that looks at the best road trips across the UK.

EV charging locations

The Peak District road trip ranks second overall for charging accessibility, with 129 charging locations nearby. While not as high as the South Downs’ 250 charging locations, the route still ensures strong EV support, giving drivers confidence to explore without worrying about running low on charge.

Charging density: How often will drivers find a charging point?

With an impressive 0.85 charging stations per km, the Peak District offers one of the most robust charging densities among the UK's top road trips analysed. Only the South Downs has more, meaning drivers can expect frequent opportunities to recharge throughout the 152 km route.

Full charge requirements: The routes that demand the most planning

For drivers concerned about range, the Peak District route typically requires just 0.31 full charges to complete, making it one of the most efficient options for EV drivers. It’s well-suited for a single-charge journey, especially with top-up opportunities along the route.

Best UK road trips for accommodation with parking

A successful road trip isn’t just about the drive, but also about where you stay along the way. With 442 accommodation options nearby that offer parking, it is the top-performing destination for EV-friendly lodging, making it ideal for a relaxing multi-day escape.

Top road trips for nearby attractions

For those looking to explore beyond the road, the Peak District also ranks first for nearby attractions, with 1,344 options along the route. Beginning in Chesterfield, which has 169 attractions alone, the journey winds through the historic town of Buxton before concluding in Manchester.

Commenting on the study, Rob Miller, Group Vice President at Evans Halshaw, said:

“Evans Halshaw has completed this study and found these great routes for EV owners to enjoy across the UK, which have stunning sights to see, places to stay and attractions to visit.

“There are plenty of EV charging locations available throughout these road trips too, so you’ll only need a tiny bit of route planning, when driving along any of these spectacular routes.”