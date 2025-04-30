Own a piece of TV history as Peaky Blinders original costumes up for auction to raise funds for The Christie Charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An exclusive online auction of original costumes worn in the ‘global phenomenon’ series went live on Tuesday April, 22 and will run for four weeks, culminating on Tuesday May, 20. All proceeds from the auction will go to The Christie Charity, which supports cancer patients and pioneering research at one of Europe’s leading cancer centres, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.
Dan Muscatelli-Hampson, auction manager at Omega Auctions Ltd commented on the items going under the hammer: “These stunning pieces are genuine cultural artefacts – the craftsmanship, history, and star power behind them is exceptional.
“We’re honoured to host the auction and support The Christie Charity in the process.”
The auction’s rare lots comes at a fitting moment, ahead of the hotly anticipated Peaky Blinders feature film, written by the show’s creator and screenwriter Steven Knight and due for release this autumn.
Its star, Cillian Murphy has previously shown his support for The Christie Charity, having donated the signature coat he wore in series three, and a hat from series five, to the Charity in 2019.
This current auction promises to raise significant funds supporting the life-changing and life-saving work of The Christie hospital.
The Christie Charity supports the work of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust providing enhanced services over and above what the NHS funds.
This includes money for care and treatment, research, education, and extra patient services.
The auction, showcases an exceptional collection of wardrobe pieces worn by cast members in the final season.
Among the highlights are several impeccably tailored three-piece suits worn by the main character, Tommy Shelby. One particularly notable suit was featured in the final scenes of the series six finale. Inside a pocket, there's a handwritten note on the script reading, ‘Takes off ring.’
Another standout item is a uniquely tailored coat adorned with abstract stitched patterns, worn on screen by Polly Gray in episode four of series three, plus a handmade fur felt hat worn by Oswald Mosley.
Additional costume treasures range will also be available to bid on.
Marie Toller, head of philanthropy at The Christie Charity, added: “We are incredibly grateful to the team behind Peaky Blinders for this amazing gesture.
“Not only is this a ‘dream come true’ opportunity for the millions of fans to own a piece of television history, it’s also a unique opportunity to make a difference to cancer patients by supporting the vital work of The Christie.”
To tie in with the final day of the auction, on Tuesday May, 20 a themed event will take place at the Peaky Blinders bar on Peter Street in Manchester city centre, giving fans the chance to view a selection of costumes up close and join in the bidding action.
There will be reception drinks on arrival and a pay bar. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in true Shelby style, with flat caps, sharp suits, and flapper dresses welcome.
To bid on an item visit bid.omegaauctions.co.uk/auction/details/-peaky-blinders---clothing-and-props-auction-for-the-christie-charity
For tickets to the free event in Manchester visit Peaky Blinders Charity Auction Event
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.