Own a piece of TV history as Peaky Blinders original costumes up for auction to raise funds for The Christie Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fans of the hit BBC show Peaky Blinders could become the new owners of Tommy Shelby’s suit, Polly Gray’s coat, or Oswald Mosley’s hat as the iconic clothes go under the hammer.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An exclusive online auction of original costumes worn in the ‘global phenomenon’ series went live on Tuesday April, 22 and will run for four weeks, culminating on Tuesday May, 20. All proceeds from the auction will go to The Christie Charity, which supports cancer patients and pioneering research at one of Europe’s leading cancer centres, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.

Dan Muscatelli-Hampson, auction manager at Omega Auctions Ltd commented on the items going under the hammer: “These stunning pieces are genuine cultural artefacts – the craftsmanship, history, and star power behind them is exceptional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re honoured to host the auction and support The Christie Charity in the process.”

Tommy Shelby’s suit is up for auction to raise funds for The Christie. Photo submitted

The auction’s rare lots comes at a fitting moment, ahead of the hotly anticipated Peaky Blinders feature film, written by the show’s creator and screenwriter Steven Knight and due for release this autumn.

Its star, Cillian Murphy has previously shown his support for The Christie Charity, having donated the signature coat he wore in series three, and a hat from series five, to the Charity in 2019.

This current auction promises to raise significant funds supporting the life-changing and life-saving work of The Christie hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christie Charity supports the work of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust providing enhanced services over and above what the NHS funds.

You could own Polly Gray’s coat and help a good cause. Photo submitted

This includes money for care and treatment, research, education, and extra patient services.

The auction, showcases an exceptional collection of wardrobe pieces worn by cast members in the final season.

Among the highlights are several impeccably tailored three-piece suits worn by the main character, Tommy Shelby. One particularly notable suit was featured in the final scenes of the series six finale. Inside a pocket, there's a handwritten note on the script reading, ‘Takes off ring.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another standout item is a uniquely tailored coat adorned with abstract stitched patterns, worn on screen by Polly Gray in episode four of series three, plus a handmade fur felt hat worn by Oswald Mosley.

Oswald Mosley’s hat is going under the hammer. Photo submitted

Additional costume treasures range will also be available to bid on.

Marie Toller, head of philanthropy at The Christie Charity, added: “We are incredibly grateful to the team behind Peaky Blinders for this amazing gesture.

“Not only is this a ‘dream come true’ opportunity for the millions of fans to own a piece of television history, it’s also a unique opportunity to make a difference to cancer patients by supporting the vital work of The Christie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To tie in with the final day of the auction, on Tuesday May, 20 a themed event will take place at the Peaky Blinders bar on Peter Street in Manchester city centre, giving fans the chance to view a selection of costumes up close and join in the bidding action.

There will be reception drinks on arrival and a pay bar. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in true Shelby style, with flat caps, sharp suits, and flapper dresses welcome.

To bid on an item visit bid.omegaauctions.co.uk/auction/details/-peaky-blinders---clothing-and-props-auction-for-the-christie-charity

For tickets to the free event in Manchester visit Peaky Blinders Charity Auction Event