Orange flowers herald Buxton Fringe fun

Fringe "hot spots" are brightening up the town.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green-fingered members of the Buxton Fringe team have been out planting the town orange in what's become an annual countdown to the Fringe, this year running from July 9 to 27.

Originally the brainchild of Viv Marriott, much missed Fringe vice-chair, the floral orange “hot spots” can be seen in front of the Opera House, outside the Pump Room, at Poole’s Cavern, at Serpentine Community Garden and in the Pavilion Gardens adjacent to the new location for the Fringe Information Desk in the Octagon Lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again the Fringe’s friends at Haddon Hall Care Home will be planting an orange display with help from Fringe Community Links volunteers and, having distributed 60 plus packets of seeds at the Fringe’s Springboard event, the team is hoping to see orange flowers springing up all over town as well.

L-r: Linda, Carole, Jeanette and Pam with the Opera House planter (credit: Moira Kean).

Stephanie Billen, Fringe Marketing Officer, says: "This is our way of giving back to the town by spreading some summer colour. This year we are very grateful to Jo and David Holdway who kindly donated the marigolds for the Opera House planter in memory of popular local couple and dedicated Fringe supporters, Viv and Jim Marriott."

Anyone seeking further information about Fringe Hot Spots, should contact [email protected] or to find out more about the Fringe visit www.buxtonfringe.org.uk or download the free Fringe App.