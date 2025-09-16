New cargo bike service for Library of Things

Buxton Library of Things, run by Transition Buxton CIC volunteers and the first in Derbyshire has been operating since February 2024. The simple to use system allows local people to borrow items you only need once or occasionally instead of buying them. Weekly borrowing fees are nominal.

Thanks to Derbyshire County Council the Things are stored in a dedicated area within Buxton Library on Kents Bank Road. Volunteers are on site twice a week for collections and deliveries: on Mondays 4:30 – 6pm (except bank holidays), and Saturdays 10am – 12noon.Browse the inventory of over 130 items online, reserve them for the dates you want them, collect from the Library, use the Things, then return them to the Library, just like borrowing a book.

The community service is proving popular with over 200 people having joined the Library of Things so far, and the number of items getting borrowed steadily increasing. The location of the Library is not convenient for everyone, and, as an environmental organisation Transition Buxton is keen to minimise the use of cars, and to make the service as accessible as possible.

Some borrowers have already added the trolly or very large rucksack from the inventory to their booking so that they can transport their Things on foot. Now, from 20 September a new Cargo Bike collection and delivery service is available for an additional fee.

Cargo Bike loaded

The Cargo Bike, ridden by Cameron Murray, is only available on Saturdays, and can be booked through the same online platform as the Things.Nearly every item in the inventory, except the largest lawn mower, can fit in the bike container. Transition Buxton are delighted to be able to offer this additional optional service to make it even more convenient to borrow instead of buying.

The Library of Things inventory includes a wide range of useful items including; power and hand tools for DIY and gardening, an urn, travel cot, gazebos, projectors & screens, glasses, cups and cutlery, carpet cleaners, pressure washers, and more. Explore here: https://buxtonlibraryofthing.myturn.com/library/ New Members of the Library of Things may have to wait a few hours between registering and their membership being approved before they can reserve items, but it is well worth the wait!