Letter: Labour's planning reforms won't solve the housing crisis

The housing we need and want

Labour’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill shows an astonishing ignorance of the real barriers to affordable housing and the tone of government statements falsely setting care of nature against the will to solve the housing crisis is really shocking.

This Bill won't deliver the houses we need.

The Bill assumes that if we can only build a lot more housing, the market will take care of affordability. There’s nothing new in this idea. We’ve seen centrally-set targets that take no account of the local reality before, and they didn’t work. Were local obstruction and environmental rules really to blame for these targets not being met? There really is no evidence for this. There are many instances of planning permission being granted but never used. In fact, research has shown that the number of houses that could be built under existing permissions equals the number of houses in the government’s targets. Obtaining planning permission increases the value of land that can then be held as a financial asset and that’s one of the reasons why housing isn’t built.

The number of developments delayed because of protection of nature is vanishingly small, and for this the Bill will allow entire habitats to be destroyed. Once an ecosystem has been destroyed, it cannot simply be rebuilt elsewhere, and the proposed Nature Recovery Fund cannot alter this. The services our green spaces provide such as flood prevention and contributing to our well-being will be gone forever once they are built on.

High Peak Borough Council has produced a detailed Plan for Nature, which supports action both by the Council and local people. The Bill will, if passed make it impossible to implement the Plan. It also risks undoing the work of our many nature and wildlife groups.

A realistic strategy that builds the houses we really need

It's disappointing that the Labour government, with its large majority doesn’t have the ambition to take a more direct and realistic approach to solving the housing crisis. We are living in an increasingly unequal society and so-called “affordable” housing is beyond the means of many of those needing homes either to buy or rent.

We cannot rely on the market to get us out of this situation. We need a strategic approach that provides more rentals under council or community management, abolishes the Right to Buy, brings empty homes back into use and discourages second homes and holiday lets. There are currently over 500 empty dwellings in High Peak and many other buildings that could be converted.

Where building is needed it should be targeted to match the housing needs that we know are not being met.Housing targets have been doubled in High Peak and at a recent briefing of Parish councillors, a question about the types of housing units that would be built and whether they would meet recognised needs went unanswered. Land is a precious, finite resource with many important uses. We need to know that its use is being properly planned.

We do not need this Bill or the Government’s target of 1.5 million new homes. We want to see everyone have a decent home, and believe this can happen without destroying nature.

Jane Reynolds

High Peak Green Party