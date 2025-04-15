Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iconic tree sculpture in Pavilion Gardens will be removed and left to ‘rot down’

High Peak Borough Council announced on Tuesday April, 15 broke the news that the much loved sculpture will be going.

“The tree stump sculpture next to the children's playground in Pavilion Gardens will be removed for safety reasons tomorrow, Wednesday April, 16. “The stump has decayed and revealed a large cavity in the centre.

“As a result, it will be carefully removed and taken to a local park and allowed to rot down naturally.”

Iconic tree sculpture in Pavilion Gardens will be removed and left to ‘rot down’. Photo HPBC

The beech tree by the toddlers play area had to be felled almost 20 years ago but plans to give it a new lease of life took shape in 2014.

Commissioned by the Friends of the Pavilion Gardens, the decorative carving of the old beech tree was created by local woodsman Andrew Frost and followed a long-running fundraising campaign.

The top of the carving depicts British wildlife, while the lower half is themed on the town’s heritage. Funding for the project was raised through fun days and other fundraising events, which was boosted by donations from Waitrose and Buxton councillor Linda Baldry. Support was also provided by High Peak Borough Council and local business Crown Scaffolding, which provided the carving platform. The tree has been part of park life for 11 years now and is very much loved.

Reacting to the council’s news to remove the tree Pat Bennett Gyongyosi said: “I loved this sculpture.

The official opening of the tree sculpture in Pavilion Gardens in June 2014 by Mayor Alan Barrow and Trevor Zoppi with help from Danielle Shore and Savannah Zoppi. Photo contributed.

“Agree needs to be removed. “Could there be a replacement in the future - a trail of sculptures?

“When the Snow Dogs were in the park people of all ages were excited about finding them.”

Another resident Emily Mycock said: “The council has no idea of the significance of this tree. When it was a tree, so many kids sat under it on the slope in summer for shade.

“Then when it became a sculpture we all took photos with it. I understand letting it rot away is possibly the safest option but this tree needs honouring.”

Daniel Tuft added: “Could the sculpture be saved and displayed elsewhere? Not the full tree but cut off?”