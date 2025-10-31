Hospice shop in High Peak wins regional award

Caroline Lillis, Willow Wood's Glossop shop manager, receiving the award.

Willow Wood Hospice is celebrating after its Glossop charity shop was crowned the East Midlands winner in the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards 2025.

The much-loved shop on High Street West was one of over 5,000 charity shops nominated from across the UK and rose to the top following a public vote of more than 40,000 people.

It is one of just 12 winners nationwide, representing each of the nine English regions, plus Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Adding to the Hospice’s success, Willow Wood’s shop in Hyde was also shortlisted in the highly competitive North West category.

Some of the Willow Wood Glossop shop's hard-working volunteers celebrating with the award.

The awards organised by the Charity Retail Association, now in their second year, celebrate the very best of charity retail - shops that not only raise vital funds through the sale of pre-loved goods but also serve as community hubs, providing employment, volunteering opportunities, and support for local people.

Customers of the Glossop shop echoed this sentiment in their nominations.

One supporter commented: “This charity shop is so well presented, colour co-ordinated and the staff are so lovely. They are very reasonably priced, making it accessible to all – I go in four times a week. Everything is priced very reasonably; range of stock is really good. The staff are amazing; they can never do enough for you.”

The award was presented to the shop’s team on Thursday, October 30 by Emma Peake, Chair of the Charity Retail Association, who spoke with the dedicated staff and volunteers behind the shop’s success.

Caroline Lillis, manager of the Hospice’s Glossop shop, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been named East Midlands winner – it means so much to our whole team. Every day, our volunteers bring warmth and passion to what they do, and our customers are like family to us. This award is for the community of Glossop who support us so loyally – we couldn’t do it without them.”

Pauline Lunt, Head of Retail at Willow Wood Hospice, added: “A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to vote, share, and spread the word among family and friends. Your support truly makes a difference and these awards recognise the outstanding work our retail team does every day to support patient care at the Hospice.”

Robin Osterley OBE, Chief Executive of the Charity Retail Association, commented: “Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who voted. The volume of support the Awards received this year not only demonstrates the public’s passion for their favourite stores but really shows the impact they have within their local communities and the difference they make to people’s lives.”

The overall UK winner will be announced in November.

For more information about the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards and to see all the area winners, visit https://charityretail.org.uk/the-uks-favourite-charity-shop.