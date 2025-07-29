‘Hopefully this encourages young girls to take up football’ - Samuel House care home roars with pride after Lionesses’ European Cup triumph

Residents cheering on the Lionesses

Cheers erupted at Samuel House Care Home as residents and staff celebrated England’s Lionesses winning the European Cup, bringing home the trophy after a thrilling final.

Residents and guests gathered to watch the match in the home’s cinema room, proudly waving flags and singing along to football anthems.

87-year-old resident, Elaine Henshaw, said, ‘It was a very enjoyable night, and the Lioness girls did amazing. Hopefully this will encourage young girls to take up the sport.

“It was lovely to watch the match with the other residents too - I was shouting at the screen I was so excited.”

Lisa Tungate, the General Manager at Samuel House, commented, ‘Our residents were absolutely over the moon at the win – the energy and excitement here were incredible.

‘It was a fantastic moment to share with our community - it was a moment of real pride and something we’ll remember for years to come.”

You can learn more about community events at Samuel House during the home’s weekly Coffee Morning, every Thursday from 10:00 at the home on Porterwood Drive, Heanor, Derby, DE75 7WY. All are welcome, free of charge, to join the residents for a hot drink and light refreshments.

For more information, call 01773 202127, email [email protected] or visit https://danforthcarehomes.co.uk/samuel-house.

About Samuel House:

Samuel House care home in Shipley, Heaton, provides 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Samuel House offers an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.