High Peak Councillors approve new five-year Housing Strategy

A new Housing Strategy has been approved by High Peak councillors covering the next five years to 2030.

This high-level overview of housing and housing related services across the Borough, taking in the Council’s strategic housing role, comes as the Government continues to make it clear that housing is very much among its key priorities.

The strategy document outlines how High Peak Borough Council will focus on three key priorities over the next five years:

Increasing the supply of quality homes and affordable housing

Promoting homes that positively contribute to the health, well-being and independence of our residents

Addressing sustainability and zero-carbon challenges in new and existing housing

Councillor Fiona Sloman, Executive Councillor for Housing and Licensing, outside Eccles Fold housing scheme in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Crucially, the strategy is supported by a Delivery Plan with measurable actions that will be reviewed and developed over the life of the strategy.

As such it addresses a range of topics including regulation, housing standards and social landlord performance; the private rented sector; home ownership; affordable housing provision; Levelling Up; accessible housing; energy efficiency; supported accommodation and older persons housing; the Domestic Abuse Act 2021; welfare reforms, the cost of living and homelessness; and refugee resettlement.

Its publication follows a consultation period that resulted in 17 responses.

Among the objectives to be delivered are:

Developing a High Peak Decent Home Standard

Developing and implementing a plan to increase the Council’s housing stock, which currently stands at around 3,800 properties

Bringing empty private sector properties back into use

Supporting actions such as retrofitting properties to reduce fuel poverty and to prevent health hazards

Councillor Fiona Sloman, Executive Councillor for Housing and Licensing said: “Since the last strategy was produced we have had a pandemic, which highlighted the importance of having a safe, secure and affordable home. We were already familiar with the links between poor quality housing, physical health, mental health, wellbeing and inequalities.

“Knowing this context we have therefore put together a new and ambitious strategy and actions, a way forward that recognises a home is much more than a house. That it is a place where we should feel safe and well, and is something that provides the base from which we all live our lives and are connected to work, education, services and communities. Appreciating this, is fundamental in how we will deliver our new strategy.”

High Peak Borough Council’s new Housing Strategy can be read at https://www.highpeak.gov.uk/article/1348/Housing-Strategy