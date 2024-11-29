H&H Classics rounds off 2024 with strong performance
The end-of-year auction at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton finished with gross sales totalling over £1 million, which included dozens of lots selling above their pre-sale lower estimates.
Chief among them was a stylish 1964 Austin Mini Cooper still presented in its original colour combination of Old English White paintwork with Red interior upholstery. Hard bidding saw it sell for £18,562, more than 50 per cent over its lower estimate.
Not to be outdone was a stunning 2006 Bentley Continental GT which also sold for £18,562. Finished in the attractive and subtle colour combination of Metallic Silver Tempest paintwork with Beluga Black leather interior upholstery, it was hammered away for more than £6,000 above its lower estimate.
James McWilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “This was our third auction of the year at Buxton and I’m happy to say it’s been a hat-trick of success.
“It’s particularly pleasing to see a good number of cars, covering a wide range of years, achieve well above their lower estimates, while also achieving a very creditable overall sales rate.”
Another car that caught the eye of bidders was a 1972 BMW 3.0 CS, finding a new home after being in current family ownership for some 40 years. It was auctioned away for £49,500, an impressive £4,500 above its lower estimate.
A 1934 Triumph Gloria Supercharged Special proved the enduring appeal of this much-loved marque. It sold for £4,125 above its lower estimate when it was hammered away for £28,125. No surprise given its extremely attractive aluminium body and Wade R020 supercharger underneath the bonnet.
Jumping forward to 1971, and an early and desirable Land Rover Series III 88" fetched £18,000, which was £4,000 above its lower estimate. A combination of a very high standard restoration and striking “Marine Blue’ finish proved irresistible to bidders.
A 1954 Bentley R-Type Drophead Coupe was yet another homegrown motor attracting keen interest and fetching £28,688. This rare and desirable motorcar, which is understood to be one of just nine Bentley R-Type chassis to be clothed by Park Ward to its Design Number 552, reached more than £3,600 above its lower estimate despite the need for restoration.
For a full list of the results from H&H’s auction, visit www.handh.co.uk.
