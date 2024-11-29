H&H Classics rounds off 2024 with strong performance

H&H Classics has rounded off a successful year in its final auction of 2024, with nigh on 70 per cent of the classic, collector and performance cars offered at its Buxton sale heading off to new homes (a figure likely to rise with after sales).

The end-of-year auction at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton finished with gross sales totalling over £1 million, which included dozens of lots selling above their pre-sale lower estimates.

Chief among them was a stylish 1964 Austin Mini Cooper still presented in its original colour combination of Old English White paintwork with Red interior upholstery. Hard bidding saw it sell for £18,562, more than 50 per cent over its lower estimate.

Not to be outdone was a stunning 2006 Bentley Continental GT which also sold for £18,562. Finished in the attractive and subtle colour combination of Metallic Silver Tempest paintwork with Beluga Black leather interior upholstery, it was hammered away for more than £6,000 above its lower estimate.

James McWilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “This was our third auction of the year at Buxton and I’m happy to say it’s been a hat-trick of success.

“It’s particularly pleasing to see a good number of cars, covering a wide range of years, achieve well above their lower estimates, while also achieving a very creditable overall sales rate.”

Another car that caught the eye of bidders was a 1972 BMW 3.0 CS, finding a new home after being in current family ownership for some 40 years. It was auctioned away for £49,500, an impressive £4,500 above its lower estimate.

A 1934 Triumph Gloria Supercharged Special proved the enduring appeal of this much-loved marque. It sold for £4,125 above its lower estimate when it was hammered away for £28,125. No surprise given its extremely attractive aluminium body and Wade R020 supercharger underneath the bonnet.

Jumping forward to 1971, and an early and desirable Land Rover Series III 88" fetched £18,000, which was £4,000 above its lower estimate. A combination of a very high standard restoration and striking “Marine Blue’ finish proved irresistible to bidders.

A 1954 Bentley R-Type Drophead Coupe was yet another homegrown motor attracting keen interest and fetching £28,688. This rare and desirable motorcar, which is understood to be one of just nine Bentley R-Type chassis to be clothed by Park Ward to its Design Number 552, reached more than £3,600 above its lower estimate despite the need for restoration.

For a full list of the results from H&H’s auction, visit www.handh.co.uk.

Meanwhile, owners of classics and collectibles looking to benefit from the high levels of interest in H&H’s auctions by selling with them, can contact the team to discuss their entry on 01925 210035 or email [email protected].