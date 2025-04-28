Hat-trick of ‘outstanding’ Ofsted ratings for Buxton Children’s Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Buxton children’s home is celebrating a hat-trick of outstanding gradings from regulator Ofsted.

Dovedale House, part of Kedleston Group, supports up to five children. A professional told inspectors: “This is the best home I have worked with; they are very child centred.”

Inspectors praised the home where, it said children receive “excellent care and support” and where they are offered opportunities to “develop and flourish.”

The report – which graded the home outstanding in all areas for the third inspection in a row – noted that the children have a strong sense of belonging to the home. A professional said, ‘They [children] never want to leave.’

Members of the Dovedale House team celebrate their triple-outstanding rating.

There was also praise for the home’s support of children’s positive transitions from the home. One older child told inspectors, ‘We have had all the help we need and feel ready to move.’

The report noted that the team are “strong advocates to make certain that children’s academic, emotional and social needs are met.”

The children’s health was also noted with inspectors describing the “excellent arrangements in place to support children’s emotional and psychological well-being”.

The staff team, and manager at Dovedale, were also commended in the report with the inspectors noting: “The manager and leaders have developed a culture of high aspiration in the home. The manager leads by example. He is extremely ambitious for children and works in partnership with key professionals to ensure their care plans are progressed, and he supports them to reach their full potential.

“The manager is ambitious for the continued development of children, staff and the home. He has ensured there is a child-centred approach to everything in the home, from the decor to meal plans, activities and holidays.”

Tracey Power, Regional Manager at Kedleston Group, said: “The team at Dovedale are absolutely dedicated to the children they care for, and it’s wonderful that the home, and the hard work of the team, has been recognised as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for the third inspection in a row.

“They truly are a shining example of what outstanding residential children’s care is and what they help children achieve is an inspiration to us all.”

Manager at Dovedale, Danny Blood, added: “It is a privilege to care for the children who live in our home. We are always incredibly proud of their achievements. To be recognised in this way as playing a positive role in their lives is wonderful.”