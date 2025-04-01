Green light for listed High Peak hotel to build four new holiday lets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning permission has been given for a historic pub to build a new two-storey accommodation block which would become four self-contained holiday lets.

The Royal Oak Hotel in Chapel-en-le-Frith has been given the go ahead for a new development which will be built on the site of an existing storage shed.

The application was approved by High Peak Borough Council in March and means the Market Street hotel can now have short term letting accommodation.

In a statement submitted with the application The Royal Oak explained more about their vision.

Green light for The Royal Oak Hotel in Chapel-en-le-Frith to build four new holiday lets.

“The building would contain four one-bedroomed apartments with self-contained facilities. “They would, however, be entirely ancillary to the existing commercial tourism operation taking place on the site and would diversify the existing accommodation offer to benefit the subsisting business.”

The plans state the new build will be made of natural gritstone with a Welsh slate roof.”

The apartments will be mainly accessed from the rear from within the existing beer garden.

The Royal Oak Hotel is Grade II listed and originally dates from the eighteenth century and was a main departure point for Stockport and Manchester along the turnpike.

Unusually, the local magistrates court was conducted at the Royal Oak before 1850/1, when it moved to the new town hall.

The new build will provide one dedicated car parking space per apartment within the existing car park of the public house.

When the apartments are vacant, the parking spaces would be available for use by public house patrons.

A spokesperson for Royal Oak added: “The proposed development in the heart of Chapel-en-le-Frith will add additional, quality overnight accommodation to an established tourism business and community facility.

“This will enhance viability and ensure the sustainable operation of the business into the future.

“The site currently detracts from the setting of both the listed hotel and the conservation area.

“The accommodation block has been designed to be subservient to the listed host building and to reflect local vernacular buildings in terms of its materials and proportions, thereby complementing the immediate context.

“As a result, there will be no adverse impact on the significance of any heritage asset and the development has the potential to have a beneficial impact.”