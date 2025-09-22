From Bakewell to Buckingham Palace: Derbyshire Day marked with royal-themed tarts

The royal tarts

The Bakewell Tart Shop has marked Derbyshire Day (22nd September) with a sweet royal gesture - by sending two special iced cherry Bakewell tarts to His Majesty The King and to Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Each tart has been hand-decorated by the shop’s bakers, with one iced with the words “HRH The King” and the other with “Happy Derbyshire Day”. The tarts have been delivered together with letters and photographs to Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace.

Duncan and Fay Kirk, owners of the Bakewell Tart Shop, said they were proud to share a small taste of Derbyshire’s heritage with the Royal Family.

“We wanted to do something special for Derbyshire Day, and the Bakewell tart really does represent the heart of our county,” said Duncan. “The Bakewell Tart Shop has been baking and selling these tarts for generations, and we’re delighted to send them to the King and to the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

Duncan Kirk at The Bakewell Tart Shop

The Bakewell Tart Shop, based in the town of Bakewell, was the first to sell the dessert commercially more than a century ago. They follow the only true, original Bakewell tart recipe, a closely guarded secret recipe known only to two people, featuring a pastry shell spread with raspberry jam, topped with a rich ground almond frangipane, and finished with fondant icing and a cherry.

Fay Kirk added: “We know how much Their Majesties and Their Royal Highnesses champion British food and traditions, and it felt fitting to share this slice of Derbyshire heritage on a day that celebrates our county.”