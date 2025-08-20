From backstage to BBC Introducing: Teen returns to Sonic Boom Music Festival with a bang

Conall Stacey on the TURBO education programme backstage (Conall in green jumper 2nd in from left)

A 17-year-old drummer and aspiring music industry professional from Derby, who took part in the festival’s Education Programme last year, is not only returning to complete his second year on the course but to also play on the BBC Introducing stage.

Conall Stacey, completed his TURBO Bronze Arts Award through Sonic Boom Festival’s free education programme last year. He signed up to get hands-on industry experience before starting his professional music course at Confetti Music College in Nottingham, where he is now a student.

“Taking part in the education programme was amazing, it was such a good opportunity,” he said. “I loved seeing The K’s last year, that was a highlight. I’m a massive fan and getting to work closely with them was incredible. I got speak with Nathan, the drummer, for about an hour — he even let me have a go on his kit. It was a dream come true, and he gave me some brilliant advice about the industry.”

Conall successfully passed his TURBO award last year and is returning this year to progress to the next level, the NITRO Silver Arts Award. This time, he’s also performing live on the BBC Introducing stage, drumming with his band Taylor Liam Jackson.

“There are amazing artists playing again this year. I grew up listening to Everything Everything, who are headlining the Main Stage, it’s so surreal and I can’t wait to be part of it again. I can’t believe I get to play on the BBC Introducing stage too that’s going to be so exciting.”

Conall initially began drumming to help him control his OCD and social anxiety. He has found the network of Burton musicians incredibly supportive and helpful.

“Conall was great at really getting stuck in and making the most of every opportunity of the Education Programme — and he reaped the rewards, which was brilliant to see,” said Chris Baldwin, co-founder of Sonic Boom Music CIC.

“For people from a smaller town like Burton, who want to get involved in the music industry, it can be really hard to see a way in. It can feel like it only exists for someone else - someone living in London or Birmingham, for example. Our course gives people access to top industry professionals and real hands-on experience.

Conall Stacey drumming

“Through our festival and the wider Sonic Boom Music CIC mission, we want to create a music ecosystem that inspires young people and opens the doors really wide for them. Last year, students found areas of the industry that they loved which they hadn’t considered before. We want to show everyone that it is possible and it can happen in Burton.”

Sonic Boom Music Festival is a free event taking place Saturday 13th September at the Market Place, Burton upon Trent. From 8pm a £25 wristband is required to get into the Aftershock gigs will pop up all around the town until late. The whole event has been organised by Sonic Boom Music CIC with support and funding from East Staffordshire Borough Council (ESBC), together with support from Burton and South Derbyshire College and the Burton Music Collective.

Co-founder, co-director and CEO of Sonic Boom Music CIC, Andi Jepson said, “Our course is for 15–25-year-olds is completely free and it allows students to get hands-on experience in live music production, lighting, sound, artist liaison and lots more. We also tailor the course to their interests, and we are encouraging potential sponsors and supporters to get involved.”

“We’re so proud of the journeys our students are on. Conall’s story is a brilliant example of what’s possible when you give young people access to opportunity. This is why we started Sonic Boom - not just to host a festival, but to build something bigger that helps our town’s next generation find their future in music. There are some killer artists playing at Sonic Boom Music Festival 2025 and we can’t wait for it!”