Elizabeth Fothergill CBE is appointed President of YMCA Derbyshire

Staff and volunteers at one of the county’s oldest charities have welcomed the appointment of Elizabeth Fothergill CBE who has agreed to become the organisation’s new President.

Liz is Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire and alongside this prestigious role is also a patron of several organisations. She takes up the appointment with YMCA Derbyshire after many years of personal association with the charity.

Liz has not only served on the charity’s board of directors, but during her year as High Sheriff of Derbyshire in 2016 she chose the YMCA as her charity of choice, raising thousands of pounds to positively impact many individuals’ lives.

YMCA Derbyshire has been supporting young people and communities across Derbyshire since 1847, providing supported and move on accommodation, lifelong learning opportunities, training and education, as well as early years education within pre-school and school settings.

YMCA Derbyshire CEO Gillian Sewell with Elizabeth Fothergill.

The appointment comes at a significant time for YMCA Derbyshire which has just completed the refurbishment of its accommodation for those at risk of homelessness, at its main campus on London Road.

The renovation project has included significant upgrades to the flats, designed to improve comfort, functionality and sustainability, which will offer a better quality of life for current and future residents, helping them to move to independence.

Liz said: "After a long association with YMCA Derbyshire and witnessing first hand their life changing impact on the lives of young people, I am humbled and delighted to accept the position of President. Its work in supporting young people, offering safe accommodation and providing essential life skills is innovative and inspiring. I look forward to working closely with the team to showcase and celebrate the positive effect they make across our county.

“It is an exciting time for the charity as it expands its housing and community offer to support even more young people and families in our city. Together, we will continue to foster a caring environment where everyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to thrive.”

The charity is committed to adapting and growing to meet the evolving needs of our city and county. In 2025 YMCA Derbyshire will complete on their aspirational housing project Foundry Point on Cotton Lane in Derby. The development will provide 60 affordable self-contained flats and house young people in apprenticeships and employment. Foundry Point will promote independent living, while fostering a sense of community.

Youth and community work continues to be at the heart of all that YMCA Derbyshire delivers. It’s a significant time of growth as they open their doors to a new Community Hub, at Parcel Terrace in Abbey Ward. The opening of the Hub reinforces YMCA Derbyshire's mission to support and uplift the local community through comprehensive programmes and services.

The Padley@YMCA Community Hub is designed to be a vibrant centre offering opportunities to boost physical and mental wellbeing, build resilience and develop essential skills. This will happen through educational workshops, wellness initiatives and assistance with access to crucial food, through community kitchens, pantry and café. The Hub aims to create a welcoming environment where individuals and families can thrive.

Lifelong learning continues to be a key area of development for YMCA, supporting many children, young people and adults to access informal and formal learning opportunities to support the development of individuals health, well-being and social mobility. Through YMCA Key College, YMCA Y-Kidz, and YMCA Stepping Stones nurseries the YMCA is ensuring that children and young people are truly supported to belong, contribute and thrive.

Julian Smith, YMCA Derbyshire Chair said; “We are honoured to welcome Liz as our new President. She has been a friend and ambassador for our charity for many years, raising funds and awareness of our work.

“Her contribution as President will be invaluable as we enter a new phase of growth, and the achievement of our business goals to 2030.”