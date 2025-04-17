Eat in the Park organisers ‘taking a break’ from festival

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:41 BST
The hardworking team behind Buxton’s Eat in the Park say they want to ‘go out on a high’ as the popular festival will be taking a break.

Organisers Jake Burnham and George Darbyshire are behind the festival which last year attracted almost 10,000 people to Buxton town centre.

In a statement issued on Thursday April, 17 the duo said they need to step back from festival life.

George said: “After this year’s festival we’ll be taking a break. While it hasn’t been an easy decision, we’re not done just yet. We have lots to get excited about with the summer ahead, we’re going all in to make it one to remember.”

Buxton’s Eat in the Park will be 'taking a break' after the 2025 festival. Photo Jason ChadwickBuxton’s Eat in the Park will be 'taking a break' after the 2025 festival. Photo Jason Chadwick
The annual festival in Pavilion Gardens has seen award-winning tribute acts play to crowds while food vendors serve up international cuisine.

Jake said: “George has become a dad and is getting married which means I’ve got a stag do to organise.

“With multiple jobs, busy schedules, and a festival that takes a year to bring to life, we realised it’s time to take a bit of breathing space.”

The duo say the two-day event has always been about community. George said: “What started as a wild lockdown idea quickly grew into something none of us could have imagined.

“That first event in 2021 in the rain was unforgettable—and every year since has brought its own magic.

“We’ve had sunshine and downpours, world-renowned tribute bands lighting up the stage, full-blown wedding parties, World Cup Finals, and memories that’ll last a lifetime.

“We’ve watched the festival grow with you—families returning, friends reuniting, and new faces becoming regulars.

Jake said that none of it would be possible without the support from the festival goers.

He said: “It’s because of you that Eat in the Park has grown into something far more meaningful than just a weekend festival—it’s become a tradition, a place where memories are made, and something we all look forward to.” The friends said that planning something for the festival is full-on, ‘but it’s been one hell of a ride’. They added: “And while we’re stepping back for a little while, we’re determined to make this summer the biggest and best yet.

“Let’s go out on a high, make some unforgettable memories, and celebrate everything we’ve built together over the last five years.”

