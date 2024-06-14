Derwent Reservoir repair recognised at prestigious civil engineering event
In the Small Project category (up to £2m), which was sponsored by Winvic Construction, the Derwent Scour Hole was awarded a Merit — the highest award conferred by judges at the annual event.
Delivered by Binnies UK — working with partners Severn Trent Water, Coffey Group and Nicholas O’Dwyer — the project required 450 tonnes of aggregate to fill the 210 cubic metre scour hole that had formed at the inlet of the Ashop intake. Left unchecked, the hole would have had a critical impact on the viability of the Derwent Reservoir. A new inlet spillway formed an important element of this critical repair.
In conferring the award, the judges applauded the project that demonstrated a strong safety culture and delivered an excellent outcome in a very challenging location.
Commenting on this year’s awards, ICE East and West Midlands Regional Director, Jo Barnett, said: “Our awards this year allowed us to celebrate the many sustainable benefits that civil engineers have on our everyday lives.
“This recognition serves as a reminder of the innovation, dedication and excellence that drive the profession, shaping a better future for all.”
The ICE East Midlands Merit Awards attract entries from civil engineering projects and people from across the region.