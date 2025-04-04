Celebrating 60 years of East Midlands Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of guests attended a special civic celebration at East Midlands Airport on Wednesday (April 2) which marked 60 years since the first day of operations.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Michael Kupar OBE and his deputy Penny Coates – a former managing director at the airport – were guests of honour at the event in the check-in hall. Mr Kupar read out a letter of congratulations from King Charles, whose father the late Duke of Edinburgh, officially opened the airport in 1965.

In it, King Charles said: “I'm delighted to convey our warmest good wishes to you all on the occasion of the diamond anniversary of the East Midlands Airport, which is being celebrated today. Since the airport was opened by my father 60 years ago, its extensive expansion is testament to the dedication of all those who have been involved in its work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was particularly interested to learn of the community outreach programme, which serves as an impressive example of how we can all come together in our collective effort to build a safe and sustainable future. In the year of this remarkable anniversary, I encourage you all to come together and celebrate. I wish to pass on my hopes that it will be a most successful occasion."

The official launch of Alembic, a new restaurant experience in EMA’s departure lounge, took place to help mark the special occasion. Cutting the ribbon are (l-r) Customer Services & Planning Director Mike Grimes, HMHost’s Head of Business Development and Brand Relationships, F&B, Heidi Barlow, EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths, Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Michael Kapur, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire (and former EMA MD) Penny Coates and EMA’s Commercial Director Chris Lane

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths gave a speech in which he said: “Ever since beginning operations on April 2nd 1965, East Midlands Airport has been this region’s gateway to the world – the starting point for an estimated total of 130 million people to make holiday memories and countless items to make their way around the world.

“Looking back over the past six decades, it’s clear that the dedication of the people who work here is something that’s been a cornerstone of the airport from the outset. It’s a place that seems to engender real affection - from those working here, those who choose to fly from here and others who are drawn to it simply to enjoy the magic of aircraft heading to and from places all around the world. Over the years we have also fostered good relations with our neighbours for whom we are a constant presence.”

Long-serving staff member Tony Hall spoke about his 42 years at the airport and how it remains a friendly airport despite its growth. Music was provided by the Derby West Indian Community Association steel pans band which is one of the many local groups which has benefited from the airport’s community fund over the years. The winners of a school art competition which asked local children to imagine what flying will be like in 60 years’ time were announced, with all entries on display. A special celebration cake was shared with attendees – who included Gwen and Noah Towler of Alvaston who flew from East Midlands Airport to Jersey on their honeymoon, on the day after the airport first opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official launch of Alembic, a new restaurant experience in EMA’s departure lounge, also took place to help mark the special occasion. Providing Mediterranean-inspired light bites and premium, locally-source spirits, the new Alembic restaurant, operated by HMS Host UK (part of Avolta), is the first of its kind in the UK.