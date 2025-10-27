Buxton Twinning visit to France

Dominic Starkey, Helen Bloomfield, Richard Hector and Fabienne Dupuis laying wreaths in Oignies

Helen Bloomfield, The Chair of the Friends of Oignies Association (Buxton’s French twinning association) and the High Peak Mayor, Dominic Starkey, visited France last week, spending a few days in Oignies.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oignies is a small town in northeast France and has been twinned with Buxton since 1968. The twinning followed the retreat of the British Army to Dunkirk in May 1940 when several soldiers from Buxton died defending the town against the Germans.

The visit allowed Dominic to meet the Mayor of Oignies, Fabienne Dupuis, members of the Council, and members of Amis De Buxton, including their President Richard Hector. Helen and Dominic took part in a ceremony to commemorate the Buxton soldiers and citizens of Oignies who died in May 1940.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also included in the visit were trips to the First World War memorial at Vimy Ridge, which to this day is Canadian territory – commemorating the huge number of Canadian soldiers who died there, and Notre Dame de Lorette, as well as to the Second World War German rocket site at St Omer. A trip round the new Goudale Brewery was also arranged; a large, fully automated plant, producing thousands of bottles and cans of beer a day.

The parade in Oignies cemetery

More information about the twinning is available on the Friends of Oignies web site, FriendsofOignies.com. If you wish to meet the members personally, the Association will be at the Dickensian Market on Saturday 22 November, selling delicious French food.