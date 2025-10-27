Buxton Twinning visit to France
Oignies is a small town in northeast France and has been twinned with Buxton since 1968. The twinning followed the retreat of the British Army to Dunkirk in May 1940 when several soldiers from Buxton died defending the town against the Germans.
The visit allowed Dominic to meet the Mayor of Oignies, Fabienne Dupuis, members of the Council, and members of Amis De Buxton, including their President Richard Hector. Helen and Dominic took part in a ceremony to commemorate the Buxton soldiers and citizens of Oignies who died in May 1940.
Also included in the visit were trips to the First World War memorial at Vimy Ridge, which to this day is Canadian territory – commemorating the huge number of Canadian soldiers who died there, and Notre Dame de Lorette, as well as to the Second World War German rocket site at St Omer. A trip round the new Goudale Brewery was also arranged; a large, fully automated plant, producing thousands of bottles and cans of beer a day.
More information about the twinning is available on the Friends of Oignies web site, FriendsofOignies.com. If you wish to meet the members personally, the Association will be at the Dickensian Market on Saturday 22 November, selling delicious French food.