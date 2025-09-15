Buxton Sparkles have teamed up with the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust to bring back the much loved lantern parade to the town this Christmas.

In 2024 Buxton Sparkles announced that after 15 years the lantern parade would not be taking place due to lack of volunteers and the persistent bad weather.

Now however the group are bringing the parade back but this time working with the Trust to lighten the load.

Andrea Lewis said: “We really thought the end had come and we never thought we would be back here.

Buxton Sparkles and Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust are bringing back the Christmas Lantern Parade - but it will be on a smaller scale than previous years. Picture from the last parade in 2023.

“But we got chatting to the team at the Pump Room and they said they would help not only with volunteers but marketing and the behind the scenes work.”

The Lantern Parade will be back on Saturday November 22 from 5pm but it will be different than previous years.

Andrea explained: “The route is much smaller, we are not going up to the Market Place and along to Scrivengers and down into the Pavilion Gardens.

“We are tying in with another project in town where businesses are getting involved to celebrate the heritage and history of some of Buxton’s oldest shops.

“There will also be no singing, we are looking to get a samba band or a drummer to keep us all in time.

“So it is different but I think it will still be good and the parade was always so popular and I know people missed it last year so it will be lovely to bring it back.”

The theme will be a Victorian Christmas and the parade will take gifts of Victorian lamps to the businesses like Hargreaves, Potters, Milton Tap which are taking part in Through the Shop WIndow project.

A spokesperson for the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust said: “We’re bringing the glow back to Buxton.

“Join us and the amazing Buxton Sparkles team to make your very own lantern for this year’s magical Lantern Parade.

“This much-loved event is making a joyful return, and we want people to be part of it.”

Lantern-making workshops are open to all, perfect for families, creatives, and anyone who wants to help light up the town.

Workshops to make the lanterns will be at the Pump Room on Saturday November, 15 10am-12.30pm and Wednesday November, 19 6-8pm.