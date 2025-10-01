Buxton-born pioneering England footballer to be honoured

The Football Association (FA) will award an honorary England cap to the family of Frank Soo at the England v Wales match at Wembley on Thursday 9 October.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born at 11 Lightwood Road, Buxton on 8 March 1914, Frank was the first, and remarkably still the only Chinese-heritage footballer to play for England. He made his debut, also against Wales in 1942. He went on to play for England a further eight times and captained the RAF team during the Second World War.

Owing to the fact that wartime matches aren’t internationally recognised by FIFA as official fixtures, the presentation of a posthumous honorary cap allows the FA the opportunity to acknowledge Frank as a pioneering trailblazer in English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news has been welcomed by local community group, the Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS), who featured Frank in a leaflet called “the Unhailed Trail,” in which folk are taken from the railway station on a tour of the town, calling at the homes and workplaces of relatively unknown influential people associated with Buxton.

Extract from FoBS's Unhailed Trail leaflet

Others highlighted in the Trail leaflet include actor Elizabeth Spriggs, politician Walton Newbold, Hollywood film director Robert Stevenson and pioneering meteorologist, Edith Pilkington.

Speaking about the FA tribute, FoBS Chairman, Dave Carlisle said: “Working with local author, Julian Cohen, we researched Frank’s life and thought that he was never properly rewarded for his wartime England appearances.”

Adding: “We petitioned the FA on several occasions about this and joined with the Frank Soo Foundation in their campaign to get Frank his due recognition. We are proud to have been involved. We are still campaigning to get a Historic England Blue Plaque put up at Frank’s Buxton birthplace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA’s announcement was made by Dal Darroch, their Head of Diversity & Inclusion Strategic Programmes during the Frank Soo Champions Cup at St George’s Park on Sunday (September 14), stating: “Frank Soo’s immense contribution to English football deserves lasting recognition. A player of great skill on the pitch, and of determination and resilience off it, his story lives on today.”

The Unhailed Trail leaflet

“His pioneering legacy continues to inspire young players now, and will continue to do so for generations to come.”

Alan Lau, founder of The Frank Soo Foundation said that Soo was one of “the most talented players of his generation” who was “often overlooked”.

Alan added: “It is really important to honour the contribution of all players who have blazed a trail in the national game. We and the Soo family are so proud of this achievement and cannot wait to see the impact this recognition will have on East and South East Asian communities and for English football. We are aware of the great campaigning work done by Dave, Julian and the Friends of Buxton Station, Dal confirmed that their frequent emails had caused quite a stir and it definitely helped having multiple community voices pushing the FA!”