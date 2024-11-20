Buxton auction has single ownership, rare and desirable classics going under the hammer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

H&H Classics is rounding off a successful 2024 with its final classic car auction of the year in Buxton.

Taking place on Wednesday 27th November at the Pavilion Gardens, The Winter Classic Car Sale is an eclectic mix of 135 classic, collector and performance motorcars, plus a selection of private number plates.

James McWilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “It’s been a busy year and we look forward to finishing 2024 in style with our Buxton auction.

“We’ve some fantastic and desirable classics looking for new homes, including single-ownership and rare models.”

Among the highlights is a rare 1975 Iso Lele Sport, one of just 12 right hand drive models built. Estimated at £35,000 - £45,000, it combines Italian exotica with US V8 power and is a credible rival to the Aston Martin DBS and Ferrari 365GT 2+2.

Joining it at the sale is a single family ownership from new 1936 MG SA Tickford Drophead Coupe, estimated to fetch between £30,000-£40,000. While also rare, it is has been treated to several previous restoration works, and is offered with a history file that contains the original sales invoice.

A further desirable model with long family ownership, this time 40 years, is a 1972 BMW 3.0 CS, estimated at £45,000-£55,000. It has benefitted from an older, extensive restoration and is supplied with the original green logbook and service book.

Meanwhile, among the highest valued lots are a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, estimated at £70,000-£90,000, a 1965 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Coupe (just one of 1,583 right hand drive models), estimated at £60,000-£70,000, a 2002 BMW Z3 250 California Spyder Evocation, estimated at £60,000-£70,000, and a 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL, estimated at £60,000-£80,000.

Mercedes-Benz is proudly represented again with a highly original 1983 500 SL, estimated at £35,000-£45,000. It has low mileage, warranted under 20,000 miles from new, and has only had two owners, while it is also offered with a good history file.

Enthusiasts of the Jaguar E-Type also have another example to bid on. This time it is a desirable 1971 V12 Coupe with manual gearbox, and is offered with a history file including the Jaguar Heritage Certificate.

James added: “Our auctions at Buxton are always popular, and with a diverse array of lots going under the hammer this time, I’m sure it will attract a lot of interest.”

All lots will be available to view in person at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton from midday on Tuesday 26th and from 9am on Wednesday 27th November, while the sale then commences at 1pm. Anyone looking to bid on one of the lots can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid.

For more details about any of the cars or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.