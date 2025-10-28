Blythe House Hospice’s Jingle Bell Jog is running back to Buxton for eighth year

The fun charity run which will see hundreds of people dress up as Father Christmas and take on a 5km run around Pavilion Gardens is back.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blythe House Hospice’s Jingle Bell Jog will be returning to Buxton on Sunday December, 7 and there will also be a shorter 700m race for younger ones.

Helen Thorne and her family have made the Jingle Bell Jog their official start to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas since the death of their beloved mum and nanny, Lavinia Clarke, in November 2024.

Helen Thorne running past the Roseleigh Hotel during last year’s Jingle Bell Jog

Lavinia and husband, Mike, managed the Roseleigh Hotel on Broadwalk from 1968 until their retirement.

In 2016, Lavinia was diagnosed with lung cancer, and later, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and oesophageal cancer.

Helen said: “We came to Blythe House and met Louise, Hospice Lead Nurse, who showed us around and explained how the team could help. Mum didn’t feel she needed the support right then, but knowing the hospice was there gave us all such comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Mum became more unwell, the Hospice at Home team began visiting to help her take a shower once a week.

Helen with dad Mike, sister Julie and mum Lavinia

“She said her dad was the main carer, and this gave him ‘such reassurance, knowing she was in safe, caring hands.”

Helen said: “With support from dad, my sister Julie, myself and our wider family, mum was able to remain at home and died peacefully, just as she wished.

“Having the hospice right on our doorstep, ready to step in when we needed it, was a huge comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blythe House is such an incredible place, right at the heart of the community.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to has nothing but praise for it – the services provided are just brilliant.”

Blythe House Hospice provides free care and support to people across the High Peak, Hope Valley, Derbyshire Dales, Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire, who are affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

The hospice also supports those who are bereaved.

Helen said: “A group of us took part in the Jingle Bell Jog in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was so much fun – we came together from across the country to support the hospice and celebrate mum.

“The route passes right by the Roseleigh Hotel, which made it even more poignant, as it’s where we spent so much of our lives.”

This year, Helen’s husband, niece and nephew are signed up to take part again, and she will be marshalling the event so she can cheer everyone on along the route.

She added; “The Jingle Bell Jog is such a special event, the real start of the Christmas countdown for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It now costs over £2 million every year to keep services at Blythe House Hospice running. The charity receives less than 20% per cent of the income needed to operate from the NHS,

meaning it must raise the vast majority through our retail and fundraising activities.

Early bird registration for the Jingle Bell Jog is available for the 5km event until October, 31 at £12 per person, from November, 1 until midnight on Wednesday December, 3 the cost to sign up will be £17 per person.

The Children’s 700m Fun Run is £5 per entry.

To sign up visit jinglebelljog.org.uk